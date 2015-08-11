Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The addition of veteran Mike Napoli on Friday gave the Texas Rangers a right-handed, power-hitting first baseman with plenty of experience in a playoff run.

It also appears to have awoken the bat of Mitch Moreland.

The Rangers’ every-day first baseman, who will now platoon with Napoli, has gone 5-for-10 since the trade with Boston. He singled twice after coming on as a pinch hitter in Saturday’s 11-inning win, then Moreland went 1-for-4 Sunday.

If nothing else, the addition of Napoli gives Texas the flexibility to mix and match. Manager Jeff Banister was able to pinch-run for Moreland in the eighth inning and still had Napoli available to pinch-hit in the ninth. Napoli popped out in a key situation and is still hitless in three at-bats with the Rangers, but his presence adds more than just another bat. The veteran has seen plenty of postseason baseball, and he was a key to the Rangers’ run to the World Series in 2011.

“He gives us presence and power against left-handers,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said when the deal was made Friday. “It made sense for us.”

It also seems to have lit a fire under Moreland.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-9, 3.47 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Tyler Pastornicky, who was playing for Triple-A Round Rock, was traded by the Rangers to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash. He was hitting .283 with one home run and 19 RBIs in 53 games at Round Rock.

--1B Mitch Moreland was back in the lineup as the Rangers faced a right-handed starter Sunday. He had two hits in Saturday’s game after coming on to pinch-hit for new 1B Mike Napoli in the late innings, then he added an eighth-inning single Sunday. Since the Rangers acquired Napoli on Friday, Moreland has gone 5-for-10.

--DH Prince Fielder got his first career hit off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez with a first-inning single Sunday. Fielder had gone hitless in 17 at-bats against Hernandez, with six strikeouts, before that at-bat. Fielder added another single in the third, making him 2-for-19 against Hernandez.

--2B Rougned Odor had quite a trip to Seattle, going 7-for-12 with two RBIs. He had another pair of hits Sunday while accounting for the Rangers’ only RBI with a second-inning double.

--RHP Colby Lewis pitched his first complete game of the season Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to continue his run of victories. Lewis threw eight innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. It was only the second time since May that Lewis has taken a loss. He is now 12-2 in that span.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to start at Minnesota on Tuesday, which would be his first start against the Twins since June 3, 2014. Minnesota tagged Gallardo for eight hits and six runs over five innings in that 6-4 loss. He has been struggling in recent weeks, having allowed 18 earned runs over 19 innings of his last four outings heading into Tuesday’s game.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the middle innings, it got away from us.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, who got thrown out of Sunday’s loss for arguing balls and strikes in the eighth.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Anthony Bass

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger