Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Texas Rangers got more encouraging news from starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo on Tuesday as the right-hander pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Unfortunately for Gallardo, the Rangers bullpen couldn’t hold onto the win for him as the Twins rallied late for a 3-2 win in the series opener at Target Field.

“(The bullpen) has been really strong for us,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We had the guys in the game that we wanted to get the game over to (closer) Shawn (Tolleson). Just didn’t get it there.”

It was the second consecutive solid outing for Gallardo, who has allowed a total of three earned runs total over his last 10 2/3 innings in two August starts. Gallardo was 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA in six July outings.

“I felt good,” Gallardo said. “I had a pretty good fastball, the slider was working, especially after the first inning. But I was able to get out of it with no runs.”

The loss dropped the Rangers one-half game back of the slumping Twins in the wild-card race as Texas remains 3 1/2 behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot and second place in the American League West standings.

For Texas, it was as simple as not scoring when given opportunities to do so early against Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson. The Rangers had a pair of runners on with less than two outs in each of the first and third innings but were unable to build a larger lead.

“We had a solid approach and really made some loud outs,” Banister said. “We had an opportunity but couldn’t get the big hit. We left some runners on when we needed it but I still felt good with a two-run lead heading into the later innings with the guys we have.”

The Rangers hope Gallardo’s start is a sign of good things to come in this series. Unable to capitalize on the solid outing, Texas will come back with right-hander Nick Martinez on Wednesday before trying to find a replacement for lefty Cole Hamels, who will miss his scheduled start Thursday with a groin injury.

Hamels is not expected to need a stint on the disabled list but is likely to miss one start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 7-6, 3.91 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-7, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Tyler Pastornicky was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. Pastornicky will report to the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley.

--RHP Luke Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Jackson was called up on Thursday but did not make an appearance for the Rangers.

--RHP Keone Kela was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Kela has a 3.30 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings of work entering play on Tuesday.

--LHP Cole Hamels’ scheduled start on Thursday was pushed back because of a groin injury. Hamels is not expected to land on the disabled list, but could miss one start.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball, leaving in line for his ninth win of the season. After going 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA in six July starts, Gallardo has allowed three earned runs in 10 2/3 innings in his first two outings in August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t fall behind hitters that much. And when your fastball is flat, it’s pretty easy to hit no matter what (the count) is.” -- Rangers LHP Jake Diekman, on allowing two runs in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger