Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- With left-hander Cole Hamels scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of groin soreness, the Texas Rangers have chosen to call up righty Chi Chi Gonzalez from Triple-A Round Rock to take his place.

Gonzalez’s stay in the rotation is expected to be a short one; a trip to the disabled list is not believed to be in order for Hamels, who is 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA in two starts with the Rangers since being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last month.

“All the arrows pointed in his direction,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It was the body of work for Chi Chi when he was here, what he has been doing lately and the combination of the reports we’re getting from our scouts.”

Hamels is likely to miss just the one start. He said he felt the muscle grab during his last start, when he allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings in a game the Rangers lost 4-3. Hamels was charged with the loss, dropping his overall record to 6-8 this season.

Gonzalez has been solid in his first go-round with the big-league club, accumulating an ERA of 3.74 in seven starts with Texas this season. Gonzalez has won twice in those seven starts and been the tough-luck loser in two others, including his outing June 11 against Oakland, when he allowed just one run in seven innings in a 2-1 defeat.

Gonzalez hasn’t started in the majors since he took the loss against the Los Angeles Angels on July 3 and has actually walked more batters (19) than he has struck out (15) in the bigs this season.

That trend has reversed itself in his last five starts with Round Rock, where he is fanning twice as many batters as he is issuing free passes to.

“I used my curve to change speeds and found my feel for it again,” Gonzalez told the Dallas Morning News. “I got it back to where it was when I left (Triple-A) the first time. In my first couple of outings up here, I had success and didn’t really have to show it much.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-57

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-4, 3.74 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-3, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton was a late scratch from the lineup with left knee soreness. OF Ryan Strausborger took his place in left field and batted ninth. Hamilton is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Nick Martinez took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 11 hits allowed was a career high and the outing was his shortest since going 3 1/3 innings on June 3 against the Chicago White Sox. Martinez dropped to 0-1 with a 6.06 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo doubled in the fourth inning and had two of Texas’ five hits. Choo has reached base safely in all 17 of his starts since the All-Star break and is hitting .333 with three homers and 12 RBIs over that span.

--CF Delino DeShields went 1-for-4 with a double. DeShields has recorded a hit in all five games against the Twins this season. His double was the 22nd extra-base hit of the season, which is seventh-most among all American League rookies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re at the time of year where we need to string them together. We need to play well tomorrow and we need to string good games together, in all facets.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger