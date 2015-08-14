Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With nearly a third of the regular season remaining, Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland has already had perhaps the best year of his major league career.

Moreland had another stellar effort Thursday, pounding out four hits and knocking in four as the Rangers overcame an early deficit in a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The win salvaged one win in the three-game series for Texas, moving the Rangers back to within one-half game of the Twins in the American League wild card race.

“It was a big day for the team,” Moreland said. “We needed that one.”

The four hits were a career high for Moreland, who is now hitting at a .295 clip this season, nearly 40 points higher than his career mark.

But Moreland wasn’t done establishing career high-water marks either.

His four RBIs upped his season total to 61, already one more than his previous career best of 60 in 2013.

Moreland said consistent playing time has been the key.

”I come in and play just about every day,“ Moreland said. ”I don’t feel like I‘m looking over my shoulder, I‘m going out there, relaxing and having fun, that’s the biggest thing.

“Sticking to my approach and trying to keep it simple. It’s worked out well so far this season, hopefully I can continue that.”

Moreland’s quality bat in the Texas lineup has done wonders to lengthen it. With the speedy Delino DeShields and veterans Shin-Soo Choo, Prince Fielder and Adrian Beltre leading into Moreland, opportunities are there to drive in runs.

Those four combined for six hits Thursday, putting Moreland in a position to drive in runs.

“An incredible day for him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He fights to be in the lineup every single day, we like him in the middle in the thick of things and he’s been big for us, a consistent performer.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Martin Perez, 1-2, 5.81 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nathan Karns, 7-5, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in time to make the start on Thursday. Gonzalez allowed five runs on five hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings not figuring into the final decision. He did retire 11 of the final 14 men he faced.

--RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Martinez is 7-7 with a 4.09 ERA in 21 starts this season with Texas. He took the loss on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

--OF Josh Hamilton had an MRI of his sore left knee on Thursday. Hamilton did not play the last two games after going 1-for-3 with a walk in the series opener on Tuesday.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-4 and scored three runs on Thursday. Beltre entered the game on a personal 2-for-20 stretch in his prior five games.

--1B Mitch Moreland went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and a pair of singles, driving in four runs. Moreland’s 61 RBIs have already established a new career high and his 17 homers trail only the 23 he hit in 2013. His 17 homers are tied with Prince Fielder for most on the club.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gotta play with the grit every day the rest of the way, like we did today. The grit and the grind that it takes to play team baseball, that’s what you saw today. That was a team effort.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a win over the twins on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger