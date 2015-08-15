Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- No decision has been made on whether Cole Hamels will make his next scheduled start, but the Texas lefty was more confident after completing his normally scheduled bullpen session on Friday with no limitations.

Club officials and trainers will wait until Saturday to get a better idea of how Hamels, who missed his last start with a sore left groin, rebounds before making a decision.

“Today went well and that’s kind of where we’re at,” said Hamels. “You want to feel comfortable and confident when you’re giving the exertion out on the field at that game speed that you’re going to be able to recover and not irritate something, (where) it’s going to linger and bleed into the next start and pull you in a downward spiral.”

The greatest fear is pitching with a weak leg part, which could cause strain on other parts of the body, most notably the shoulder or arm.

Since being acquired from Philadelphia, Hamels hasn’t been his typical self, going 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA in two starts. Hamels began feeling soreness in the fourth inning of his last start, Aug. 14, a loss to Seattle.

“Everything felt pretty good. I was able to throw all my pitches with the type of execution I would in a game,” Hamels said. “Nothing was irritating or nothing was in the back of my mind that I was having to think about.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 10-8, 2.62 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 12-5, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez (1-2) gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while taking a no-decision in Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. One run was unearned and came after Perez’s errant pickoff throw in the second allowed Asdrubal Cabrera to advance to third and later score on Desmond Jennings’ single. Perez has a 2.69 ERA over his last three starts since being shelled July 28, giving up eight runs on seven hits in one inning against the New York Yankees.

--DH Prince Fielder had his five-game hitting streak snapped in Texas’ 5-3 victory on Friday, though he was robbed of a would-be two-run home run by Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier, who leaped over the center-field wall to make the catch.

--OF Josh Hamilton returned after missing two games with a sore left knee and hit a home run and had two RBIs, including the go-ahead run in eighth of Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. An MRI earlier in the morning showed no structural damage to the knee. “Mentally, I know it’s structurally fine so the pain part of it is fine,” Hamilton said. “As long as I can’t tear anything.” Said manager Jeff Banister: “Once he found out there was no real structural damage in there, he said it was time to go. During BP today he was pretty massive too. You could see the extra effort, you could see the edge. It’s pretty special when he’s playing with an edge.”

--1B Mitch Moreland went 1-for-4, including a key single in a decisive two-run eighth inning of Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. Moreland has hits in nine of 12 games in August and is hitting .384 over his last seven games.

--LHP Derek Holland (60-day DL, subscapular strain in left shoulder) threw 89 pitches in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Round Rock, giving up two runs on four hits, a walk and eight strikeouts over five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know he’s battling. Key at-bats to start some innings for us. Mitch had a big-at-bat tonight.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, of 1B Mitch Moreland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (groin) completed his normally scheduled bullpen session on Aug. 14 with no limitations. Club officials and trainers will wait until Aug. 15 to get a better idea of how Hamels, who missed his last start with a sore left groin, rebounds before making a decision on his next start.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9. Holland threw 89 pitches in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Round Rock Aug. 14.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger