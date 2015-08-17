Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- If a recent trend continues, the Texas Rangers’ prospects for the postseason will have improved dramatically.

On Sunday, Texas won for the 11th time in its last 12 games with a 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay. Before this current stretch, Texas was 14-28 at home.

The development is vital to the Rangers’ hopes, manager Jeff Banister has said.

The Rangers entered play Sunday 11/2 games back of the second wild-card spot in the AL and four back of Houston the AL West.

Twenty-seven of their final 47 games are at home, including 11 against wild-card contenders and four against the Astros.

“It’s important to do the things we talked about early in the year, to string together some W’s at home, and that’s the way it should be,” Banister said. “It’s crucial with the number of games that we have left here at home to be able to play well in our own ballpark and string some wins together here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 8-7, 4.60 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 6-8, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (9-9) gave up three runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings but earned the victory in Texas’ 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Gallardo broke a string of nine consecutive game of issuing more than one walk. “A mark of a veteran pitcher,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He made in-game adjustments and kept them off-balance and got the outs he needed to get.”

--RHP Shin-Soo Choo has reached base safely in all 21 starts since the All Star break, including once on run-scoring double in Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Since the All-Star break, Choo is hitting .337 with four homers, nine doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs. He has runs-scoring hits in 13 of his last 21 starts.

--CF DeLino DeShields had an RBI single, two walks and a stolen base in Texas’ 5-3 victory Sunday over Tampa Bay. DeShields, sixth in the AL in stolen bases, had stolen bases in all three games of the Rangers’ sweep of the Rays. DeShields, who has a six-game hitting streak, has hits in seven of his last eight and 11 walks in his last 17 games.

--3B Adrian Beltre hit career home run 406 -- representing the go-ahead run -- in Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Beltre and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera are tied for 52nd in major league history, one behind Duke Snider. Beltre has four home runs in his last 15 games after only one in his first 31 games after his return from the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to give up runs, but it’s how we answer back. When we answer back, we ask our guys to have shutdown inning for us ... make big pitches and play good defense behind you.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after a win vs. the Rays on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (15-day DL, strained left shoulder) has had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. Chirinos began taking batting practice Friday, but said he is still experiencing soreness and will back off.

--LHP Cole Hamels (groin) completed his normally scheduled bullpen session on Aug. 14 with no limitations. Club officials and trainers will wait until Aug. 15 to get a better idea of how Hamels, who missed his last start with a sore left groin, rebounds before making a decision on his next start.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9. Holland threw 89 pitches in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Round Rock Aug. 14.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger