Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers hope they addressed their need for outfield depth as they picked up outfielder Will Venable in a trade with the San Diego Padres Tuesday.

The Rangers sent Class A catcher/outfielder Marcus Greene and a player to be named later to the Padres for Venable.

Texas general manager Jon Daniels said he expects Venable to join the Rangers when they begin a four-game series in Detroit Thursday.

Texas has been without outfielder Josh Hamilton for the last three games because of a knee injury. While Hamilton is not a candidate for the disabled list, adding Venable, who can play all three outfield spots, eases some of the concerns.

“Will’s a good baseball player, a smart player, tremendous reputation on and off the field,” Daniels said. “He’s a left-hand hitter who can run. He gives us some depth and in case of an injury, Josh’s knee nagging or something else coming up down the line, he gives us some protection.”

Venable was batting .258 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 98 games for the Padres this season. He’s a .252 career hitter with 81 home runs and 304 RBI.

The Rangers don’t have to add Venable to the 25-man roster until Thursday, but they cleared a 40-man spot by designating outfielder Michael Choice for assignment. The former first-rounder was acquired before the 2014 season from Oakland. He was on the Opening Day roster last year for Texas but has spent all but one game at Triple-A this year.

“Obviously we’d have liked to seen it pan out,” Daniels said. “His right-hand power would have been a good fit for us but it didn’t pan out that way, not for a lack of effort. We didn’t consider him an option here this month.”

Greene, 20, is hitting .218 with a .365 on-base percentage along with five homers in 25 games for Class A Hickory this season.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-5, 4.14 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland will make his first start since April 10 Wednesday, as he’s come all the way back from a strained muscle in his left shoulder. Holland made just four rehab starts, but he feels like he’s ready to help the rotation. “I feel very happy, very confident with it,” he said. “I believe what I‘m going to bring to the table is going to get the job done. I‘m very confident with where I need to be.”

--OF Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup for a third straight game, and he expects to miss Wednesday’s series finale against Seattle as well. Hamilton has been slowed by a sore left knee, but manager Jeff Banister doesn’t think he’ll need a stint on the disabled list. Hamilton hopes to be ready for the Thursday series at Detroit. “It’s just a weird thing,” Hamilton said. “When I‘m not on it and standing on it there’s really not much pain. But whenever I walk on it, it’s just an old knee.”

--RHP Tanner Scheppers is eligible to come off the disabled list from his left knee inflammation, but there’s no timetable set for his return. Scheppers has pitched in two rehab games, and Texas manager Jeff Banister said the plan is for Scheppers to continue to throw.

--C Robinson Chirinos hopes to be able to start a rehab assignment this weekend. Chirinos has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 with a left shoulder strain. Texas manager Jeff Banister said he was unsure how long the rehab assignment would last because it’s a different injury for a catcher. Chirinos hurt the shoulder during a swing.

--OF Michael Choice, who was acquired before the 2014 season in a trade with Oakland, was designated for assignment to make a roster spot for OF Wil Venable. Choice, who was on the Opening Day roster for Texas last year, has spent all but one game in Triple-A this year. Choice was batting .244 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs in Triple-A.

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was sent to Triple-A Round Rock following his start Tuesday. Gonzalez allowed three runs in six innings and struck out a career-high seven. He’s 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts for the Rangers. Sending Gonzalez down clears a spot on the 25-man roster for Wednesday starter LHP Derek Holland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t get too frustrated. I kind of pulled everything pretty quick to get ready for the season.” -- OF Josh Hamilton, on missing time because of a sore left knee.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (knee) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Aug. 18. The injury is not considered serious.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4, then pitched for Double-A Frisco on Aug. 9. Holland threw 89 pitches in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Round Rock Aug. 14. He returns to the rotation Aug. 19.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since Tommy John surgery. He made about 25 throws at 40 feet. He will miss the entire season.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he is still experiencing soreness and will back off. He is hoping to begin a rehab assignment the weekend of Aug. 21.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11 and made two appearances.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger