Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Timeframe for Hamilton’s return to Rangers uncertain

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton missed his fourth-straight game Wednesday because of his sore left knee.

And while Hamilton was optimistic on Tuesday he could be back in the lineup for Thursday’s series opener at Detroit, that wasn’t the case Wednesday.

“If I go out there and play right now, it’s going to be right back where it was four days ago,” Hamilton said. “Swollen. Weakness as far as giving out on me. The less activity I do, the better it looks.”

How long Hamilton remains inactive has yet to be determined. The Rangers could still put him on the disabled list to give him two weeks to rest the knee. That became a more viable option Tuesday when they traded for outfielder Will Venable. Venable will join the Rangers on Thursday in Detroit.

Texas will have to make a roster move for Venable then, and putting Hamilton on the disabled list sounds more and more like it’s a possibility. Hamilton knows that too, but he also knows that there are no guarantees a DL stint will help his knee.

“What if I go on the DL and three days from now my knee pops and it feels good?,” he said. “Then I’ve got to wait 12 more days. Do they keep waiting and playing a guy short for a few days and hoping or do we go the DL route? That’s the question on everybody and mine minds.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 1-2, 5.29 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-7, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Adam Rosales was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Derek Holland. Rosales hit .228 for the Rangers in 55 games and played first base, second base, third base, left field and pitched for the Rangers this season. “It’s not a move that really we’d look at it and say it was an easy move for us,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “It was a challenging move for us. We like Adam. We liked the consistency and what he brings, the comfort that I know that not everybody can sit on the bench and do what he’s capable of doing.”

--INF Hanser Alberto was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to serve as the team’s utility infielder. This is the second stint for Alberto with the Rangers. He hit .247 in with three home runs in 20 games with the Rangers earlier this season. He was hitting .310 in Triple-A.

--LHP Derek Holland was activated from the 60-day disabled list to make his second start of the season Wednesday. The Rangers cleared a spot on the 25-man roster for Holland on Wednesday when they optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Scheppers went on the DL Aug. 2 with left knee inflammation and made two rehab appearances for Double-A Frisco. Scheppers has a 5.66 ERA in 38 appearances for Texas. This is the second time the Rangers have sent him to Round Rock this season.

--LHP Martin Perez will be vying for his fourth straight quality start Thursday when he starts at Detroit. Perez is 1-0 with a 2.21 ERA over those three games and feels like he’s getting stronger in his return from Tommy John surgery. “I think all my pitches are getting better every outing,” he said. “My arm is good and I‘m focused on throwing quality starts. I just want to throw strikes and get ahead of hitters every time.”

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, will throw his next bullpen with the Double-A Frisco team before joining Round Rock. Gonzalez allowed three runs in six innings Tuesday and hoped the club was going to go with a six-man rotation, which would have kept him with the club.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo went 1-for-3 Wednesday and scored twice to run his hitting streak to five-straight games. Choo has reached base safely in all 24 of his starts since the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I get close to being good and feeling good, seems like something else creeps up. Evidently it’s not meant for me to feel good and play.” --Rangers OF Josh Hamilton, on his injury frustrations

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (knee) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game Aug. 20. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since Tommy John surgery. He made about 25 throws at 40 feet. He will miss the entire season.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he is still experiencing soreness and will back off. He is hoping to begin a rehab assignment the weekend of Aug. 21.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger