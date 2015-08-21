Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Texas Rangers acquired Will Venable on Tuesday as sort of an outfield insurance policy, and Thursday it was time to start looking for the dividends.

The Rangers activated Venable two days after picking him up in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

He took the roster spot of outfielder Josh Hamilton, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with swelling and tenderness in his left knee.

“His knee is still sore, and we needed to get Venable on the roster,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

“I could play through it,” Hamilton said, “but for how long?”

This marks Hamilton’s third trip to the disabled list this season. Getting on the field is proving to be his biggest problem. In 38 games, he is hitting .254 with six home runs and 21 RBIs.

Venable hit .258 in 98 games for San Diego this year and is a career .252 hitter over eight seasons with the Padres.

“He can play center field for us, right field and left field,” Banister said. “He’s got some speed. We lose a left-handed bat (Hamilton), and we gain a left-handed bat (Venable).”

Banister seems certain Hamilton will return to the active roster once his 15 days are up. The DL move was made retroactive to Aug. 16.

”We’ve done all the tests (on Hamilton),“ Banister said. ”We don’t think there’s really an issue with that.

”There’s been a little swelling in there, some soreness. With the addition of Will, it becomes a little easier to put (Hamilton on the disabled list) and let the knee calm down and let Will play.

“There’s no indication at this point it would be more than that.”

Venable made his Rangers debut Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk in Texas’ 4-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 13-5, 4.49 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-5, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis could match his career high in victories Friday by beating Detroit. Lewis (13-5) is 9-2 with a 4.35 ERA in his past 14 starts. He is 3-3 with a 5.98 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against Detroit in his career. Lewis appeared twice in relief for Detroit during the 2006 season.

--OF Josh Hamilton (inflamed left knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 16. Hamilton has played just 38 games this season and made three trips to the disabled list with various ailments. “If a guy can’t go by the fifth day (of inactivity), you have to make a move,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “His knee is still sorem and we needed to get (Will) Venable on the roster.” Banister said he expects Hamilton to be able to play when the 15 days are up. “I could play through it,” Hamilton said, “but for how long?”

--OF Will Venable was activated Thursday by the Rangers and placed in the starting lineup. He went 0-for-2 with a walk against the Tigers. Venable, acquired earlier in the week from San Diego, started in left field and batted eighth. “He can play center field for us, right field and left field,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s got some speed. We lose a left-handed bat (OF Josh Hamilton), and we gain a left-handed bat (Venable).”

--2B Rougned Odor got the only hit Thursday night for Texas, a two-out, fifth-inning liner to right that he hustled into a double. Odor has hit .325 since the All-Star break. Perhaps getting sent down May 11 with a .144 batting average sparked his resurgence.

--LHP Martin Perez seems to be still shaking the rust off as he comes back from Tommy John surgery performed slightly more than a year ago. It took Perez 97 pitches to work through five innings Thursday night with manager Jeff Banister taking him out and the end of five in just his seventh start of the season. “He couldn’t quite find the range,” Banister said, noting that last year’s surgery might be playing a factor. Perez, like many pitchers, had problems handling DH Miguel Cabrera and 1B Victor Martinez (4-for-5 for the pair, two walks, a sacrifice fly).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was throwing his fastball for strikes, keeping us off balance. He was working both sides of the plate and seems to have developed a little different arm angle. I remember when he was with Cincinnati and I was with Pittsburgh. When he gets ahead of you, he’s able to take advantage of it. We really couldn’t get anything going.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, on Detroit RHP Alfredo Simon, who threw a one-hitter Thursday in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he is still experiencing soreness and will back off. He hopes to begin a rehab assignment during the weekend of Aug. 21-23.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger