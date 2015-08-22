Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Batting orders.

Everybody has an opinion about them, including the only one that counts -- the man who makes them out.

It would seem manager Jeff Banister of the Texas Rangers has settled on one that suits him, with exceptions for platoon positions and days off.

Center fielder Delino DeShields is his leadoff man and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo gets the benefit of having designated hitter Prince Fielder batting behind him. Third baseman Adrian Beltre bats cleanup and first baseman Mitch Moreland is the choice against right-handed pitching.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus batted sixth Friday night in Texas’ 2-0 victory over Detroit followed by second baseman Rougned Odor, left fielder Will Venable and the night’s choice at catcher, Bobby Wilson.

Andrus and Odor have had more than 20 games in the second slot, which seems to be one of the more popular spots in the batting order for second-guessing.

”I‘m hitting Choo second now,“ Banister said. ”His on-base percentage is higher.

“You point out that speed at the top of the order is something to like. But if you have two really fast guys at the top, you open a base up in front of Prince and Beltre. So they don’t get to hit.”

Detroit has faced somewhat the same problem. If manager Brad Ausmus puts two speed guys at the top of his lineup and has them stealing bases, then teams won’t pitch to Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez (and lately, J.D. Martinez too).

“It’s about getting on (base) in front of them,” Banister said of his order. “Plus the speed element at the bottom of the lineup.”

Banister has put Will Venable eighth in his last two lineups because it gives him a veteran presence plus some speed there. Venable might be a choice to hit second except his on-base average has been high enough.

Friday, DeShields and Choo only reached base once each (bunt single, walk respectively) but that was more a function of good pitching by Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander as anything.

”I wouldn’t put too much interest or get hung up on the one player at the top of the order over another,“ Banister said.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 9-9, 3.39 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo has won two straight decisions and hopes to keep his reversal from an earlier slide going Saturday when he starts in Detroit against the Tigers. Gallardo has a 3.38 ERA in his two wins but over his last nine starts is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA. His next win is the 99th of his career. Gallardo started against Detroit just once before, June 21, 2009, when he gave up three runs in seven innings but lost to RHP Justin Verlander, who gave up two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

--RHP Keone Kela turned in a solid 1-2-3 eighth inning Friday night for Texas and looks like he could potentially be a decent late-inning pitcher. Kela throws in the mid-90s with some control and keeps the ball down. He got three ground ball outs Friday night.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson fanned three straight batters Friday night to pick up his 24th save for the Rangers. 1B Miguel Cabrera doubled leading off before Tolleson started his string of strikeouts. “To get the strikeouts there,” manager Jeff Banister said, “that’s one of the better save opportunities.”

--LF Will Venable turned in a nice game Friday night, driving in one run in the second and throwing out 1B Miguel Cabrera at the plate in the fourth. “We got him because of the type of defense he plays,” manager Jeff Banister said, “and he’s a veteran who knows what he’s doing. (Thursday) he said he felt like it was his first day in the big leagues. This was a nice night for Will.” Venable’s double drove in the first Texas run of the game.

--RHP Colby Lewis showed a nice veteran’s touch Friday night in shutting out Detroit on six hits over seven innings. Lewis got three double plays turned behind him, walked one and struck out two. “Double plays are every pitcher’s best friend,” Lewis said after equaling his career high (2011) with his 14th victory. Lewis said he’s become more conscious of trying for double plays. “If there are less than two outs,” Lewis said, “I‘m more conscious of it. I try to keep the ball down, throw more sinkers.”

--OF Michael Choice was obtained by Cleveland on Friday in exchange for cash after being designated for assignment by Texas on Tuesday. Choice, the No. 10 overall draft selection by Oakland in 2010, played in one game for the Rangers this season and was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for OF Will Venable. Choice made the Texas roster out of spring training a year ago but only hit .182 in 86 games with 12 extra base hits. He was batting .244 for Triple-A Round Rock this year. Cleveland sent Choice to its Triple-A team, Columbus.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Colby makes it difficult for you to scratch out anything. He’s very stingy.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, on RHP Colby Lewis, who

blanked Detroit on six hits over seven innings Friday in a 2-0 victory over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he is still experiencing soreness and will back off. He hopes to begin a rehab assignment during the weekend of Aug. 21-23.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger