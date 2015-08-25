Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Labor Day weekend will mark the unofficial start of a traditional part of the baseball season -- scoreboard watching.

That’s even true for teams who can’t see the postseason until at least next year. Those teams are counting down the days until the season is over.

Manager Jeff Banister of Texas is not one of those. His Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers for the third straight Sunday, 4-2, to retain possession of the second wild card spot.

Although the Rangers spent much of the previous two months like most of the fastballs thrown by Sandy Koufax in the 1950s -- just a bit outside -- they added some good players since July 31 who are chipping in on a daily basis.

Banister seems to have his team grounded.

The ‘right now’ nature of news transmission today means players and fans can get almost-instant updates on how the competition is doing.

“The scoreboard’s right in front of me every night,” Banister said. “And ESPN will give it to you immediately.”

Banister sees part of his job as keeping his players focused on the task at hand instead of thinking two, three, four games or even a week ahead.

”Here’s the difference,“ he said. ”Players are invested in the game. They play the game. It’s their four at-bats, it’s their defensive plays, the pitches they throw, how they run the bases and at the end of the night it’s either a win or a loss.

”They get to put all their competitive fiber into a game. For a fan, somebody who covers the game, your competitive nature is you get to see the game and then, boom, you get to look at the standings. Then everybody starts dreaming one way or the other.

”The reality is we can’t do that. We have to pay attention to the team we’re playing ... and what we’re going to do to try to combat them to try to win a baseball game.

”If we get caught up in the ladder to the promised land, we miss what our objective is. The process is we go out and play the game, one pitch, one play, one out at a time. plain and simple. The standings don’t mean squat until the last day’s over. or somebody gets eliminated. you get eliminated, you’re out.

“Does that make us less competitive? I think it makes us more competitive because you focus in on what we need to do today.”

Texas appears to have some staying power with the addition of lefty Cole Hamels via trade and the return from injury by southpaw Derek Holland, plus a madeover bullpen that seems to have some sturdiness.

And a manager who will keep reminding them to focus on the task at hand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-59

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 13-6, 3.45 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1-1, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland is slated for his third start of the season Tuesday against when he faces Toronto. Holland, coming off a bad left shoulder that put him out of action on opening day, gets an extra day of rest because of Monday’s off day. Holland has pitched in seven games against the Blue Jays, one of them in relief, with a 3-2 record and 5.02 ERA. “He’s shown swing-and-miss stuff,” manager Jeff Banister said, “but how long he can carry that swing-and-miss stuff through a game, I don’t know.”

--LHP Cole Hamels got his seventh win of the season and first since joining Texas from Philadelphia. It wasn’t without effort, though, as the lefty allowed eight hits and walked two in six innings while allowing two runs. “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet,” manager Jeff Banister said. “This was a nice outing by Cole. His fastball and curveball were working early in the game. I think that one triple in the gap (by C James McCann in the fourth) was the hardest ball hit off him all day.”

--SS Elvis Andrus was supposed to be getting a day of rest Sunday which would have given him two in a row counting Monday’s day off for Texas. But the ejecting of 3B Adrian Beltre prompted the Rangers to insert Andrus at short and shift the starting shortstop, Hanser Alberto, over to third. Andrus had a key bunt single in the sixth to help set up 1B Mitch Moreland’s two-run double that gave the Rangers the lead for good.

--DH Prince Fielder didn’t play Sunday with manager Jeff Banister of Texas wanting to give his slugger two days of rest. The Rangers don’t play Monday. “Well needed, really,” Banister said pre-game of his intention to give both Fielder and SS Elvis Andrus a break. “Just the energy level, you can see, and, as much as I’d like to have them both in against this guy who we’ve seen before in Toronto. I think in the long run, down the stretch, the opportunity to get them off their feet a little bit.”

--1B Mike Napoli was in the visitor’s clubhouse at Comerica Park earlier this month -- as a member of the Boston Red Sox. He returned this weekend with Texas and Sunday hit his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth that padded the Ranger lead to 4-2. He hit it off LHP Blaine Hardy, who hadn’t given up a home run since last June. “I like facing left-handers,” Napoli said. “Ever since the All-Star game I’ve been clicking.” Since joining the Rangers in a trade with the Red Sox Aug. 7, Napoli has hit .318.

--3B Adrian Beltre stepped on the field Sunday for his 2,528th game, the most ever by a native of the Dominican Republic. Beltre had been tied with 1B Julio Franco. It ties him with the late Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for 48th on the all-time list of major league games played. Beltre was ejected in the fifth inning for chirping from the dugout on ball/strike calls, which also got manager Jeff Banister ejected. Beltre said after the game it was DH Prince Fielder, who wasn’t playing, doing an imitation of him that home plate umpire misread as coming from the third baseman.

--INF Adam Rosales was placed on release waivers, Texas announced Sunday. The Rangers had designated him for assignment Wednesday, Rosales hit .228 in 55 games with Texas, with three home runs and seven RBIs.

--CF Drew Stubbs was signed to a minor league contract by the Rangers. Stubbs, 30, hit .216 with five homers for the Colorado Rockies this year before being released.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The new guys have been a shot in the arm for us. They’ve taken us to another level. It’s been good to get them here. It’s been a lot of fun.” -- Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland, after a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he is still experiencing soreness and will back off.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger