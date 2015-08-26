Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers would like to add a third catcher when roster expand Sept. 1, but that might not be an option.

Both of the team’s Opening Day catchers -- Robinson Chirinos and Carlos Corporan -- are still being slowed by injuries and may not be ready to go anytime soon.

Chirinos hasn’t played all month with a strained left shoulder and Corporan has been out since July 17 because of a strained left thumb that’s still sore.

“I’d like to think that we are,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said when asked if he’d have a third catcher Sept. 1. “We’re still working through with both Corporan and Chirinos. I don’t know with the information and with talking with Robbie, he’s doing as much as he can to get to that point. There’s still some discomfort in the thumb with Corporan. We’re still trying to work through all the things.”

The most likely candidate for the No. 1 spot was Tomas Telis, but he was traded at the end of July to Miami as part of the deal that brought right-hander Sam Dyson to Texas. The Rangers have gotten solid production from the duo of journeymen Chris Gimenez and Bobby Wilson in the absence of Corporan and Chirinos.

One area the club would be hurt without a No. 3 backstop when rosters expand would be the ability to pinch run for either of the two catchers. That would leave the Rangers without a No. 3 catcher if there was an injury.

Neither of the club’s two catchers at Triple A -- Brett Nicholas or Pat Cantwell -- have ever played in the majors.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 12-4, 2.40 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 14-5, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish, who has missed the entire seasons because of Tommy John surgery, has added to his throwing program. Darvish is now throwing from 60 feet three times a week, throwing 25 pitches each day. He began a throwing program last week and was throwing from 45 feet. Darvish said he expects to extend his throwing session to 50 pitches next week and then add 25 more the following week before adding 15 feet to the distance he throws.

--OF Drew Stubbs, who signed with the Monday on and minor league deal and was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, could be an intriguing option for the Rangers when rosters expand. Manager Jeff Banister likes the speed and defense Stubbs brings. “Drew is a premium defender in the outfield, can be a dynamic runner on the bases, vs. left-handed pitching this is a guy who can do some damage,” Banister said. “I think he was a nice sign by our organization.”

--OF Leonys Martin, who was sent to Triple-A Round Rock after struggling at the plate, could still figure in the stretch-run plans despite an issue with the hamate bone in his right hand. Darvish will have surgery to have the bone removed Wednesday. He could run and play defense in two weeks but wouldn’t be able to hit for four-to-six weeks.

--INF Jurickson Profar, who has missed the entire season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder in Febuary, has joined Class-A Hickory. There’s a chance Profar could begin a rehab assignment as a designated hitter over the next few days but no determination has been made.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo extended his streak of reaching base in games he’s started to 29 straight after his first-inning single. He’s also reached in 16-straight games and has raised his average from .221 to .244 since the All-Star break.

--2B Rougned Odor left the game after innings because he lost the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a grounder on the top of the sixth inning. Odor had precautionary X-rays on the finger, which were negative. He had homered and doubled with two RBI before exiting and being replaced by Hanser Alberto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have no pain whatsoever so everything’s going fine right now.” -- Texas RHP Yu Darvish on his throwing program

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he was still experiencing soreness and would back off.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger