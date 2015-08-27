Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Four starts in and Cole Hamels is starting to find his comfort zone with the Texas Rangers.

Hamels, who won his first game with the Rangers over the weekend in Detroit, will make his fifth start Friday against Baltimore. And he’ll do so having settled into his regular routine with his new team.

“A routine is what gives you that sort of confidence, gives you that comfort in knowing how to prepare for the game in the right way,” Hamels said. “When you’re able to do that, you just have to realize experience and confidence is really what dictates success. So now I’ve gotten to pitch to both catchers (Bobby Wilson, Chris Gimenez) multiple times. I’ve thrown in the bullpen and I’ve developed a good relationship.”

Hamels, who spent his entire career with Philadelphia before getting dealt to Texas at the trade deadline, is also starting to find his comfort zone in the clubhouse. He said the Rangers remind him of his time in Philadelphia when the Phillies were in the midst of a five-year run of going to the playoffs from 2007 to 2011.

The Rangers, who made the postseason from 2010-2012, have similar characteristics and he said stars Prince Fielder and Adrian Beltre have led the charge.

“There’s really good team camaraderie here,” he said. “There’s a comfort. You’re able to have fun, but in a serious manner. Guys aren’t offended. Several of us new guys came right in and they accepted us. It’s really been encouraging and we’ve been able to mix right in.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 11-7, 3.27 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 10-9, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rearick was picked up on a waiver claim from San Diego and sent to Triple-A Round Rock. Rearick spent two weeks with the Padres earlier this year, allowing four runs in three innings over five appearances. He was 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 37 appearances in Triple A. The reliever had a pair of 20-save seasons when he was with the Tampa Bay organization and was Tampa Bay’s minor league reliever of the year in 2011.

--C Carlos Corporan began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Frisco. Corporan has been on the disabled list since July 17 with a sprained left thumb. He had a rehab assignment cut short after four games because of additional discomfort with the finger at the end of July. “He felt he was good enough to go out and get some at-bats, get some time behind the plate so when Sept. 1 rolls around, when he is ready, he can become an option for us to have on our major league team,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

--2B Rougned Odor was out of the Texas lineup after injuring the fingernail on his right middle finger Wednesday. Odor didn’t lose the fingernail and Texas manager Jeff Banister said he’d be back in the lineup when he could tolerate the pain. “I feel much better today,” said Odor, who had the finger in a splint Wednesday. “I’ll have to throw a ball and see how I feel.”

--1B/OF Kyle Blanks is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this week. Blanks has been on the disabled list since June 18 with tendinitis in both of his ankles. Texas manager Jeff Banister said it would be a long rehab process for Blanks, who still isn’t 100 percent.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo extended his streak of reaching base to 30-straight starts with a first-inning single to left off David Price. Choo, who had three hits and two RBI Wednesday, has reached base in 17-straight games overall. He now has 10 games with at least three hits, the most on the club.

--3B Adrian Beltre moved into a tie for 51st on the all-time home run list with his first-inning homer, the 407th of his career. Beltre is now five home runs behind Alfonso Soriano from the No. 50 spot. He’s tied with both Duke Snider and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, who also homered Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Essentially it will be to his pain tolerance to what he can do. It’s not a bone. It’s just a fingernail.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, on the injury to 2B Rougned Odor.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rougned Odor (sore right middle finger) left the Aug. 25 game and was out of the lineup Aug. 26. X-rays were negative.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was taken off the rehab assignment. He started a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Aug. 26.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he was still experiencing soreness and would back off.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger