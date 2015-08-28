Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Left-hander Cole Hamels makes his fifth start Friday for the Texas Rangers since being acquired through trade from Philadelphia at the July trade deadline.

His first four starts have been subpar by Hamels’ standards, though he has quality starts in his last two, including his only victory with the team in his last start. The 31-year-old gave up two runs on eight hits over six innings in defeating Detroit on Sunday.

“I haven’t really been able to be myself or portray the type of pitcher I am out on the field as much as I‘m capable of,” said Hamels, who is still forced to wrap his left leg after a groin strain in his third outing with Texas.

His adjustment to his new team is continuing.

Hamels is still getting comfortable with his catchers, though both regulars -- Robinson Chirinos and Carlos Corporan -- are on the disabled list. Chris Gimenez and Bobby Wilson are filling in.

”There is a transition period,“ manager Jeff Banister said. ”These guys come in, especially the highly competitive who have been in prominent roles, they’ve got brass and hardware on the walls. This is a guy that brings all that with him. It means something. He knows it means something.

“Part of his competitive nature wants him to show up and do extremely well. It takes some time to get comfortable. A new uniform, a new way to the ballpark, brand-new set of teammates. There’s a transition.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-5, 4.30 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 7-8, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (11-9) became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher to win 100 career games, joining Ismael Valdez (104), Esteban Loaiza (126) and Fernando Valenzuela (176). Gallardo pitched 51/3 shutout innings and gave up three hits and three walks while striking out two in defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Thursday. Gallardo was 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts in August, and he posted his eighth qualifying scoreless start of the season. The only other pitchers to do that are Zack Greinke, who has 10, Dallas Keuchel and Jake deGrom. “It means a lot. It’s a big accomplishment,” Gallardo said. “It shows a lot of hard work through the years. It’s not easy. It’s something that as starter is very important.”

--RF Shin-Soo Choo went 1-for-5 in Texas’ 4-1 victory Thursday over Toronto, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 31 consecutive games. During that span he is hitting .321 in 33 games since the break to raise his average from .221 to .248.

--1B Mitch Moreland had a run-scoring single in the first inning of Texas’ 4-1 victory over Toronto on Thursday, his sixth RBI in his last six games. Moreland is 8-for-31 in his last eight games and is hitting .360 with runners in scoring position since June 6.

--CF DeLino DeShields reached base in all five plate appearances, with three walks and two hits in Texas’ 4-1 victory over Toronto on Thursday. Entering Thursday, DeShields was in a 6-for-38 skid with 13 strikeouts in his previous nine games.

--RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Patton posted a 9.00 ERA in 27 relief appearances over three stints with the Rangers. Patton gave up five runs on three hits and two walks and didn’t record an out the Rangers’ loss on Wednesday.

--RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take a long-relief role with Texas. In 21 starts for Texas this season, Martinez was 7-7 with a 4.09 ERA. He has a 0.77 ERA in five career relief appearances, all last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means a lot. It’s a big accomplishment. It shows a lot of hard work through the years. It’s not easy. It’s something that as starter is very important.” -- Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo, after winning his 100th game on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rougned Odor (sore right middle finger) left the Aug. 25 game and was out of the lineup Aug. 26-27. X-rays were negative.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30, but he was shut down in early August due to soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Aug. 26.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he was still experiencing soreness and would back off.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger