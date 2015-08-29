Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers management thought they saw a major league reliever in lefty Andrew Faulkner in spring training. Now they’re about to find out.

Faulkner was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers’ 4-1 victory over Baltimore on Friday.

”Faulkner was one of the guys we saw in Spring Training who threw the ball well for us,“ Texas manager Jeff Banister said. ”We liked what we saw. He has good action on his fastball, a swing-and-miss breaking ball and has been getting better ever since.

“He is a guy we had on the radar all year. He has made progress and forced us to get him in the mix.”

The Rangers sent right-hander Nick Martinez back down to Triple-A, a day after recalling him.

With Faulkner’s addition, the Rangers have three left-handers in the bullpen.

Faulkner began his season in the rotation at Double-A Frisco, but was moved to the bullpen on July 10. He had a 0.40 ERA in 18 relief appearances there and held opponents to a .072 batting average with 28 strikeouts.

At Round Rock, threw eight scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts in six appearances. Pacific Coast League batters hit .080 average against him and lefties were 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-8, 4.26 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 1-3, 5.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels had his best game since being acquired by Texas at the trade deadline, limiting Baltimore to one run on two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings. In his last two starts, Hamels is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA. “Being able to go deep in the ballgame and hopefully giving the bullpen a break, and being able to limit the runs is what I like to do,” Hamels said. “I‘m here to be able to do that. When you’re able to do that, you’re able to win a ballgame. We got huge contributions with the hits and that’s how you win.”

--CF DeLino DeShields had a single, triple and RBI in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory Friday over Baltimore. DeShields, who triple in the seventh scored left fielder Will Venable with the Rangers’ fourth run, has reached base seven times in his last nine plate appearances.

--RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, a day after being recalled to fortify the bullpen for a game. Martinez will go back into Round Rock’s rotation.

--LHP Andrew Faulkner was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Faulkner began the season as a starter in Double A before being moved to the bullpen. At Round Rock, he pitched eight innings in relief, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out 13 of the 24 hitters he faced.

--C Carlos Corporan (15-day DL, bruised left thumb) went 1-for-2 in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Frisco on Thursday. Corporan could be activated as early as Tuesday.

--OF Josh Hamilton (15-day DL, sore left knee) has resumed taking batting practice and could be activated Tuesday.

--INF Jurickson Profar (60-day DL, torn muscle in his right shoulder) went 1-for-4 with a single Thursday night in his first game of a rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Hickory. The game marked Profar’s first since Sept. 27, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Being able to go deep in the ballgame and hopefully giving the bullpen a break, and being able to limit the runs is what I like to do. I‘m here to be able to do that. When you’re able to do that, you’re able to win a ballgame. We got huge contributions with the hits and that’s how you win.” -- Rangers LHP Cole Hamels, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30, but he was shut down in early August due to soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Aug. 26.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He resumed taking batting practice and could be activated Sept. 1.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14, but said he was still experiencing soreness and would back off.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger