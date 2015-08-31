Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Roster help will arrive for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, when teams can expand their squads.

However, manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers likely won’t have all their reinforcements join them Tuesday. Catcher Carlos Corporan seems the most likely candidate to be coming up, as he is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock while recovering from a strained thumb.

The club will add some bullpen help and an extra middle infielder, too.

“We continue to have internal conversations about what’s the structure of the club and what we need,” Banister said. “We’re not going to have all the players you expect to see in September. There’s still a (Triple-A) ballclub that’s playing. We’ve had a number of conversations about our immediate needs for September 1 and what our long-term needs are for September.”

Round Rock is a likely playoff team, and the Rangers want to leave some of the players with the team until the minor league season concludes. Even so, winning at the major league level is the priority, and Banister knows that.

Banister said the Rangers won’t add too many players because it can clutter a team. Last year when the Rangers were out of the postseason picture in September, their roster ballooned to 38 players at one point in September.

“When you start adding just bodies, it takes away from the work and it does get cluttered,” Banister said. “We still want to maintain that chemistry we have in that clubhouse.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 9-9, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Rougned Odor tested his right middle finger before the game but still wasn’t able start Sunday. Odor missed his fifth consecutive game since hurting the fingernail. He could be back in the lineup Monday in San Diego. “We feel like he could go today,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “We just feel comfortable where we’re at, and we’re fortunate we can get him another day. He’s got progressively better every single day.” Hanser Alberto made his fifth straight start in Odor’s place and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

--C Carlos Corporan joined the Rangers on Sunday and will travel with them to San Diego. Corporan has been out since July 13 with a sprained left thumb. He is expected to be activated from the disabled list when the rosters expand Tuesday. Corporan is still not 100 percent, but he will give the team a third catching option, manager Jeff Banister said.

--C Robinson Chirinos will take batting practice with Round Rock on Monday, and he could begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A club Tuesday. “Everything’s feeling really good right now,” Chirinos said. “I‘m ready to get going.” Chirinos missed the entire month of August because of a strained left shoulder.

--LHP Chris Rearick, who was designated for assignment by Texas on Friday, was claimed off waivers by San Diego on Sunday. The Rangers claimed Rearick off waivers from the Padres on Aug. 26, and he was set to report to Triple-A Round Rock before getting designated for assignment.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo extended his string of reaching base to 34 starts since the All-Star break with his first-inning single Sunday. The streak includes 21 consecutive games overall for Choo, which is the second-longest run by a Texas player this season. SS Elvis Andrus leads the way with a 22-game streak.

--LHP Derek Holland matched his career high with 11 strikeouts Sunday and moved into a tie for fifth on the club’s all-time shutout list with eight. He fired a three-hitter against the Orioles and didn’t issue a walk. The shutout was the first for Holland since Sept. 23, 2013, against Houston. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Texas starter since RHP Yu Darvish struck out 12 on July 18, 2014 against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see family afterwards, I guess, but it’s almost better just watching on TV than it is in person nowadays, or at least that’s what my grandparents say.” -- Texas RHP Cole Hamels, on whether he still gets excited starting in his hometown of San Diego, where he will pitch Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30, but he was shut down in early August due to soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Aug. 26, then moved his rehab to Round Rock on Aug. 29. He is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He resumed taking batting practice in late August, and he could be activated Sept. 1.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He will take batting practice with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 31 and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sept. 1.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger