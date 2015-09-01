Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Josh Hamilton will be back on Tuesday.

That was the word from Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Monday.

Hamilton has been out with since June 1 with a sore left knee.

It’s expected Hamilton will be available to pinch hit initially.

“I would say that at the minimum,” Banister said. “But I don’t expect to be putting him in left field tomorrow.”

Hamilton, who returned to Texas in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels in late April, is hitting .254 with six home runs and 21 RBIs.

Banister said Hamilton has told him he’s ready, and able, to contribute.

“We are comfortable that is what we are going to get,” Banister said. “I told him throughout this process to let me know when he feels comfortable and he’s able to do that.”

While Hamilton is able to go, general manager Jon Daniels said the slugger could undergo an offseason knee surgery.

“It would be a clean-up procedure,” Daniels said. “It’s more from wear and tear.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo 11-9, 3.14 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner 5-13, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Rougned Odor returned to the lineup after injuring a finger on a bad-hop ground ball on Aug. 25. Odor supplies some solid production at second with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. He still had the finger wrapped. “As long as he can throw through the pain and doesn’t throw around it,” manager Jeff Banister said. “But it’s going to hurt for awhile.” He made a fine defensive play on a ground ball to his left on Monday night.

--OF Josh Hamilton (knee) will be activated on Tuesday from the disabled list. Manager Jeff Banister said Hamilton will start off as a pinch hitter and build his playing time from there.

--INF/OF Joey Gallo will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and get right into the mix. “I have no problem dropping him into the lineup,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I don’t foresee him sitting around. We wouldn’t call Joey up if we didn’t think he added value.”

--SS Jurickson Profar (shoulder) continues to make progress and could be called up later in September, general manager Jon Daniels said. Profar would be used as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner.

--OF Will Venable returned to San Diego for the first time since the Padres peddled him to Texas on Aug. 18. Venable not only got a warm hand from the Petco Park crowd but pitcher Tyson Ross and C Austin Hedges both tipped their cap to the former Padre. “He’s been great for this organization and this community,” Ross said. “It’s good to see him back in San Diego.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Like I always say, there are no excuses. I just didn’t make the pitches when I needed to make the pitches.” -- Texas RHP Colby Lewis, who was charged with six runs (five earned) and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He resumed taking batting practice in late August, and he will be activated Sept. 1, according to manager Jeff Banister.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25. As of Aug. 31, he advanced to throwing from 90 feet in his rehabilitation process. General manager Jon Daniels said Profar could be added to the roster in September and serve as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30, but he was shut down in early August due to soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Aug. 26, then moved his rehab to Round Rock on Aug. 29. He is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He will take batting practice with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 31 and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sept. 1.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger