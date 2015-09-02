Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- There was a little more “Country” in the Texas Rangers clubhouse on Tuesday.

That was the greeting received by Josh Hamilton when spotted by first baseman Prince Fielder. The slugging outfielder with the cranky left knee was activated from the disabled list and that gave the Rangers a lift.

Just don’t expect Hamilton, the 2010 American League MVP, to do much heavy lifting.

His bad wheel won’t allow it.

”The swing is fine, the throwing is fine, the agility stuff is fine, but the jogging part leading to the running is not OK,‘’ Hamilton said.

That means Hamilton will be restricted to pinch-hitting in the initial stages of his comeback.

”I tested it out the other day, my first day back of hitting on the field, and didn’t really run hard at all and I just couldn’t do it,‘’ Hamilton said.

Hamilton is hoping his knee comes around over the season’s final month. The Rangers can afford carrying him with the expanded roster, but if they make the playoffs they might have to make some tough decisions with Hamilton.

“The concept of it is nice right now but at the same time I told Jon (Daniels, Rangers general manager) I will keep working and do things that will get me back out there before the end of this month,‘’ Hamilton said. ”I‘m hoping the jogging aspect comes into play.‘’

Hamilton is likely looking at surgery after the season.

”I have some old stuff in there but nothing that shouldn’t be able not to make me be able to run,‘’ Hamilton said.

Hamilton is staying upbeat.

“I got to be optimistic about it,‘’ Hamilton said. ”I have had injuries in the past where it feels like you’re not going to make the turn, and there it is. That’s the big question; depending on the situation, obviously.‘’

It’s clear the Rangers are glad to have Hamilton back. But it’s also evident he can’t push his body beyond its current limits, compromised by a bad knee.

”I told them I would give them what I got,‘’ Hamilton said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels 2-1, 3.89 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 8 -12, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Joey Gallo were recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. “I told him when he went down that he had to have premium focus and be a big leaguer,‘’ manager Jeff Banister said. ”It’s how your present yourself and how you play. We didn’t talk about performance and production.‘’

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock. Ohlendorf and OF Will Venable were teammates at Princeton University and with the Padres. Ohlendorf got the win on Tuesday.

--OF Drew Stubbs’ contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock. Stubbs is making his Rangers debut. “I‘m happy to be here and be with a contender down the stretch,‘’ he said. ”I just want to contribute anyway I can.‘’

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin) was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the 60-day DL. It was a procedural move as he was already on the minor-league DL.

--RHP Roman Mendez was designated for assignment. He enters a 10-day window in which he can be traded, waived or outrighted

-- OF Josh Hamilton (knee) was activated on Tuesday from the disabled list. Manager Jeff Banister said Hamilton will start off as a pinch hitter and build his playing time from there. “I‘m doing everything I can do in the trainer’s room to get further from that point,‘’ Hamilton said. ”But right now coming off the DL, with the September call-ups and everything, we’re just having an approach to get back in the game somewhere with the mindset of strengthened and do treatment and all that stuff and hopefully we turn the corner at some point.‘’

--RHP Luke Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll add depth to a bullpen that had been taxed in the days leading up to the call-up date.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”When I saw the first pitch I saw him face down and he do it for so long. The second pitch I counted and tried to go to home plate to see if he was aware and I noticed he didn’t do anything.‘’ - Rangers SS Elvis Andrus, on watching Padres reliever Kevin Quackenbush and preparing to steal home on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin) was placed on the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 16. He resumed taking batting practice in late August, and was activated Sept. 1. . He will be used strictly as a pinch-hitter at first.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25. As of Aug. 31, he advanced to throwing from 90 feet in his rehabilitation process. GM Jon Daniels said Profar could be added to the roster in September to serve as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30, but he was shut down in early August due to soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Aug. 26, then moved his rehab to Round Rock on Aug. 29. He is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He will take batting practice with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 31 and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sept. 1.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Drew Stubbs