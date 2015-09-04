Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- As the Texas Rangers turn the corner into September and charge into contention in the American League West, they do so with an unproven closer.

“We’re in an uncharted area,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

Shawn Tolleson is enjoying a solid season, converting his past three save chances and 15 of his past 16. However, it is his first year in the ninth-inning role, and the heat isn’t the only thing that gets turned up during a late summer race for a playoff spot.

“He’s learning to be a closer at the major league level,” Banister said, “and that’s another piece of the puzzle.”

Tolleson has 28 saves overall, all coming since May 20.

The Rangers added reinforcement to their bullpen Monday with their September call-ups. Among those joining the team picture were right-handers Ross Ohlendorf and Luke Jackson and lefty Andrew Faulkner.

Their work in the middle of the games can trickle down to the rest of the bullpen.

“We have an opportunity to use those guys in bridge situations,” Banister said before the Rangers’ 4-3, 10-inning win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

What that does is save bullets in the arms of Keone Kela and Sam Dyson. And by preserving them, they can give Tolleson a blow.

“I have enough confidence in those guys that they can close out a game for us,” Banister said.

He did just that Wednesday, when Dyson threw the final two innings to earn the win while Tolleson received a night off.

Tolleson never recorded a major league save until this season. He worked a tightrope act in the ninth inning Monday at San Diego, entering with a four-run lead and exiting with the tying run on base.

“Sometimes it takes a few extra pitches,” Banister said. “The bottom line is did he or didn’t he (close it out)? And he did.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-3, 5.16 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-10, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Mitch Moreland will start at first base Friday when the Rangers open a three-game series in Anaheim against the Angels. Mooreland didn’t start in any of the games in San Diego, but he came off the bench Wednesday and provided the game-winning double in the 10th inning. “We gave him a little time down, but we got him (some) at-bats,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We’ve giving him a chance to kind of recharge his battery.”

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf got the win Tuesday night. He will see more stressful innings moving forward. He will work as a middle-relief bridge to help take the load off RHPs Sam Dyson and Keone Kela.

--1B Prince Fielder is showing some additional life in his bat, according to manager Jeff Banister. Fielder started all three games at first base in San Diego, and he went 4-for-11 with a homer. “I think it has helped him a little bit,” Banister said of playing him in the field. “Prince’s bat has been more engaged.”

--SS Elvis Andrus’ straight steal off home Tuesday night was still the talk of the clubhouse Wednesday. Andrus caught Padres RHP Kevin Quackenbush sleeping and successfully broke for the plate with two strikes and two outs. Here is the hypothetical posted by manager Jeff Banister: If San Diego C Austin Hedges doesn’t come out of his squat and catches strike three, can Andrus still steal the plate? “No,” Banister said. “That would be the third out no matter if he was safe or out, the run wouldn’t score.”

--RHP Sam Dyson was stretched out to two innings Wednesday night while getting the win as closer Shawn Tolleson was unavailable. “I prefer to pitch whenever they want me to pitch,” he said. “That is about it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a good stretch and we got a ways to go. We got to continue to play well and play hard.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, after the Rangers beat the Padres 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday to pull within two games of the first-place Astros in the American League West.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25. As of Aug. 31, he advanced to throwing from 90 feet in his rehabilitation process. GM Jon Daniels said Profar could be added to the roster in September to serve as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 1.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs