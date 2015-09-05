Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Texas manager Jeff Banister is showing faith in Joey Gallo, though the outfielder struggled this season both with the Rangers and at Triple-A Round Rock.

Gallo started in Friday’s game against the Angels, his second start since being called up from Round Rock on Tuesday. In his first start on Wednesday, Gallo struck out in all three at-bats.

“I’d like to try to get his bat going,” Banister said before Gallo went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk against the Angels. “We don’t need for him to be in the middle of our lineup, so there is not as much pressure on him. His bat can be a game-changer. His bat is a real threat.”

Gallo, though, hasn’t come through on the “threat” this season. He hit .195 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 53 games for Round Rock, and hit .218 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games with the Rangers back in June.

If Gallo doesn’t produce, and soon, Banister will go back to veteran Will Venable in left field.

“It can’t be just a threat,” Banister said. “At some point it’s got to be real. If it’s not real, then we move on and we go into a different direction because we just can’t have a void at the bottom of the lineup.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 2-1, 2.82 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 6-10, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland will start Saturday against the Angels. It will be Holland’s fourth start since recovering from a torn shoulder muscle suffered in opening day. He is 6-6 with a 5.83 ERA in 21 career games (18 starts) against the Angels.

--1B Mitch Moreland has a team-high 11 game-winning RBIs, tied for ninth best in the American League. He’s also driven in the game-winning run in four of the last 10 Rangers’ wins, dating to Aug. 19.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo is hitting .319 (45-for-141) with five homers, 12 doubles and 23 RBIs in 40 games since the All-Star break. He has reached base in 36 of his last 38 games dating to July 18, including Friday night against the Angels, when he had a single, double and triple.

--LHP Martin Perez gave up three runs on five hits and four walks Friday against the Angels, getting the loss. Two of the hits Perez gave up were to DH C.J. Cron, who drove in all three run Perez allowed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had our challenges with C.J. this year.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on Angels DH C.J. Cron after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25. As of Aug. 31, he advanced to throwing from 90 feet in his rehabilitation process. GM Jon Daniels said Profar could be added to the roster in September to serve as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 1.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs