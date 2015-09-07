Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When right-hander Colby Lewis took the mound for the Texas Rangers on Sunday, he had a chance to establish a personal record.

Lewis, who never won more than 14 games in a season, needed one more victory for 15 this year.

Instead, Lewis yielded six earned runs, 10 hits, three walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch in five-plus innings for his third consecutive loss, a 7-0 rout by the Los Angeles Angels.

Lewis was “not Colby like,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He really didn’t have the location and execution of the fastball, and the slider was not a plus pitch for him. But he stayed out there and battled.”

Angels center fielder Mike Trout began the assault in the first inning. Trout propelled one of Lewis’ fastballs just over the yellow line on top of the right-field fence for his 34th home run of the season. That drive broke Trout’s 27-game drought without a homer, the longest such stretch of his career.

Lewis contributed to his own demise. Los Angeles combined two walks and a wild pitch with three hits and a sacrifice fly to score three runs in the second. The right-hander’s errant pickoff throw resulted in an unearned run in the fourth.

The Angels applied the coup de grace in the sixth. The first three batters each got a hit, with two being doubles, to end Lewis’ day.

Lewis is one of the most productive pitchers in club history. He shares sixth place in career wins, holds sixth in strikeouts and ranks seventh in starts. But the Rangers need an effective Lewis if they hope to reach the playoffs.

In his last three starts, the right-hander has yet to last beyond the sixth inning. During those 15 2/3 innings, Lewis has relinquished 15 earned runs, 23 hits and nine walks while recording just eight strikeouts. Three of those 23 hits were home runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 11-9, 3.27 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-7, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis suffered his third consecutive loss. Lewis allowed six earned runs, 10 hits, three walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch while collecting five strikeouts in five-plus innings of a 7-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander also made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that led to an unearned run.

--CF Drew Stubbs made his first start for the Rangers on Sunday. Stubbs went 0-for-3, walked once and struck out twice as the Rangers’ leadoff hitter in a 7-0 loss to the Angels. Stubbs, who has yet to get a hit for the Rangers, signed a minor-league contract with Texas on Aug. 24, two days after the Colorado Rockies released him. The Rangers promoted him Sept. 1.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Round Rock. Scheppers will take RHP Keone Kela’s place in the Rangers’ bullpen. Kela did not pitch Sunday because of a sore right elbow. Scheppers was activated from the disabled list Aug. 19 after recovering from an inflamed left knee.

--SS Elvis Andrus saw his seven-game hitting streak end Sunday. Andrus went 0-for-3 in the Rangers’ 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. But in his past 50 games, Andrus is batting .310 (57-for-184) to raise his average from .236 to .264.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo will seek his fifth consecutive win Monday night when he faces the Seattle Mariners. Since the July 31 trading deadline, Gallardo went 4-0 in six starts. The right-hander permitted only six earned runs in August and compiled a 1.98 earned-run average for the month. Yet Gallardo also hopes to recover from his last start Tuesday night, when he allowed four runs on six hits in five innings before the Rangers rallied for an 8-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) had season-ending surgery on Sept. 4. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a tough blow for us. It was a terrific play by the pitcher.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on a line-drive double play that ended the Rangers’ chances of converting runners in scoring position with one out in the top of the second inning. Los Angeles LHP Hector Santiago caught C Chris Gimenez’s line drive, then threw to 2B Taylor Featherston to retire Rangers 2B Rougned Odor. The Rangers lost, 7-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery on Sept. 4.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in February. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory Aug. 25. As of Aug. 31, he advanced to throwing from 90 feet in his rehabilitation process. GM Jon Daniels said Profar could be added to the roster in September to serve as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 1.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs