Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- If the Rangers are going to continue to push for the American League West title, and whatever comes after that, they’re going to need starter Yovani Gallardo to help carry them there.

And Monday afternoon was a good step in that direction.

Coming off his worst outing in a month, Gallardo was back in top form against the Seattle Mariners. He threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out four.

Gallardo’s previous start was a five-inning, four-run performance that resulted in a no-decision at San Diego. It marked the most runs he had allowed in a game since July 30, as the 29-year-old right-hander breezed through August with a 4-0 record and 1.98 ERA.

“My last start, I struggled with command, with my fastball command,” Gallardo said. “That’s something I really worked on between starts. I had good rhythm today, and I was able to work both sides of the plate.”

Facing a Seattle team that has been clicking on offense, Gallardo got some early help from catcher Bobby Wilson’s arm as he kept the Mariners off the board into the sixth. It marked the fourth time in his past six starts that Gallardo has held an opponent scoreless.

“I definitely got some help from Bobby back there,” Gallardo said. “After that, I was able to get in a good rhythm.”

Gallardo has been in a pretty good rhythm for the better part of five weeks.

“He’s a veteran guy who knows how to pitch,” teammate Adrian Beltre said. “The last month, he’s been pretty much perfect. He’s been the guy we needed.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-1, 3.89 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 10-7, 4.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Delino DeShields was back in the lineup Monday after missing one game with a sore torso. DeShields went 0-for-2 and walked twice but had to come out of Monday’s game after spraining his left knee sliding into third base on an attempted steal. Manager Jeff Banister said after Monday’s game that DeShields would get Tuesday off, then he’ll be re-evaluated.

--C Robinson Chirinos was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. Chirinos had been out since Aug. 1 with a strained left shoulder. He did not play in Monday’s win at Seattle.

--RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock before Monday’s game. Martinez was optioned to Round Rock on Aug. 13, having gone 7-7 with a 4.09 ERA over 21 starts with Texas.

--1B Mike Napoli went 3-for-4 in the Rangers’ 3-0 win over Seattle on Monday. Napoli had the Rangers’ only two hits as Seattle starter Roenis Elias kept Texas without a run through five innings.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo held an opponent scoreless for the fourth time in six starts Monday, when he threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in a 3-0 win at Seattle. Gallardo allowed five hits and two walks and got some defensive help after the Mariners’ first three batters of the game reached base in the first.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson earned his 30th save of the season Monday. What makes the milestone even more impressive is that all 30 of his career saves have come this year.

--LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to make his sixth start against an American League team since being traded from Philadelphia, and Tuesday will mark the third time he’s started against Seattle. He suffered the loss in a 4-3 defeat at Seattle on Aug. 7 and was back on the mound 10 days later, when the Rangers beat the Mariners by the same score but Hamels did not factor into the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen has been really good, especially after the All-Star break. Our bullpen has been absolutely ridiculous.” -- Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, after the shutout win over the Mariners Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3. He had an apparent setback in his rehabilitation. He began taking batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 1. He was activated Sept. 7.

--CF Delino DeShields (mild sprain to his left knee) returned to the lineup Sept. 7 after missing the Sept. 6 game with a strained torso but he was injured again. He had to come out of the game and is listed as day-to-day. Manager Jeff Banister said DeShields won’t play Sept. 8.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery on Sept. 4.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs