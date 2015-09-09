Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Cole Hamels was more than good enough to move the Rangers even closer in the American League West race Tuesday night. He was also lucky to walk away from the outing under his own power.

Having survived a scary moment in which he took a screaming line drive to the left shoulder in Tuesday’s third inning, Hamels bounced to his feet and delivered a seven-inning performance that helped the Rangers pull within a game of first place for the first time since April 18. The veteran left-hander pitched seven strong innings in a 9-6 win over Seattle.

“I’ve been hit a few times; it’s the nature of the game,” Hamels said. “Luckily enough, (Tuesday’s line drive) hit the only muscle I have on me. I‘m sure I’ll have a nice bruise.”

Whatever damage Hamels incurred -- it’s not likely to affect his next start -- the results could have been a lot worse.

Hamels retired the first six Seattle batters before the Mariners opened the third with a single and a walk. Catcher Jesus Sucre then stepped into the batter’s box and drilled a liner back up the middle. Hamels reacted in time to get enough of his glove on the ball to soften the blow, but the ball hit him squarely on the left side of his face. There was enough impact to send Hamels sprawling to the grass and bring a trainer out of the visiting dugout, but the left-hander got up quickly and offered a grin.

“He let us know quickly that he was OK,” manager Jeff Banister said afterward.

In the end, Hamels was able to turn in a solid performance that resulted in a victory and the Rangers pulling within a game of AL West-leading Houston. Hamels rolled through the first six innings before Seattle got to him for four hits and three runs in the seventh -- by that time, Texas still had a 7-4 lead.

“They’ve been scoring runs,” Hamels said of a Rangers offense that led the way Tuesday night. “I don’t think I’ve helped myself in certain situations, but the team has picked me up.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-4, 4.07 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-2, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jurickson Profar (60-day disabled list, shoulder) is unlikely to play this season, The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Profar has been out all season but was making a rehab stint and looked like he might be back in time for the playoffs. His shoulder, however, hasn’t progressed like the team had hoped.

--CF Delino DeShields was not in the lineup Tuesday because of a sprained right knee he suffered in Monday’s win at Seattle. DeShields is day-to-day.

--C Robinson Chirinos was on the bench for the second day in a row Tuesday, even though he had been activated from the disabled list the previous day. Chris Gimenez got the start in Tuesday’s game, one day after Bobby Wilson started at catcher.

--1B Mitch Moreland already has three multi-home run games this season, and he came within feet of notching his fourth on Tuesday night. After hitting a solo shot in the second inning, Moreland went deep again in the fifth -- only to have the towering fly ball drift just foul. He has 19 home runs on the season, putting him one shy of his second career 20-homer campaign. Moreland’s last two homers have come against Seattle: on Aug. 19 and again on Tuesday night.

--LHP Cole Hamels bounced back from a scary moment in Tuesday’s third inning to earn his third win since being traded to Texas. The veteran allowed four runs off eight hits over seven innings on a night when he was struck in the upper shoulder by a line drive in the third inning. Hamels shook off the incident with a grin and a shake of the head.

--LHP Jake Diekman had a short night out of the Texas bullpen Tuesday. He walked the first batter he faced, then gave up a two-run homer that Mariners 2B Robinson Cano hammered 419 feet into the center-field stands. Diekman needed just 15 pitches to see his season ERA swell from 1.88 to 3.14.

--LHP Martin Perez has shown remarkable consistency over recent starts, having allowed three runs in each of his past five appearances. One of those games was his only other 2015 start against Seattle, the team he is scheduled to face Wednesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’ll feel good when we wake up in the morning, but we’ve still got a ways to go.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after Texas moved to within a game of division-leading Houston for the first time since April 18.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Delino DeShields (mild left knee sprain) returned to the lineup Sept. 7 after missing the Sept. 6 game with a strained torso, but he was injured again. He had to come out of the game and is listed as day-to-day. He did not play Sept. 8.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5. He is unlikely to play this season. He was on a rehab stint and hoped to get back in time for the playoffs, but the injury continues to affect him.

--LHP Cole Hamels took a line drive off his left shoulder Sept. 8 but stayed in the game and doesn’t expect it to affect him moving forward.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery on Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs