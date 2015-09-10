Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Rangers woke up Wednesday morning with a chance to take a share of first place in the American League West standings. The Houston Astros, and three Seattle Mariners, ended that possibility.

While the Astros were beating Oakland to maintain their lead atop the division, Texas got picked apart by three players en route to a 6-0 loss at Seattle. Mariners starter Vidal Nuno silenced the Rangers’ bats, while third baseman Kyle Seager and first baseman Mark Trumbo provided almost all of the offense while combining for eight hits, two home runs and five RBIs.

Seager (a career .332 hitter against Texas, and 11 hits in 21 career at-bats against Wednesday starter Martin Perez) was not a surprise in that he’s been a Rangers-killer for years. But the Nuno performance was wholly unexpected.

The starter/reliever struck out a career-high 10 while giving up just one hit -- a first-inning single with two outs to Prince Fielder. That ended up being the only hit the Rangers got all night.

“It seemed like (Nuno) had all his pitches in play,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He really utilized his secondary stuff. We knew that is where he would go, and it looked like he had terrific movement. We couldn’t find the rhythm offensively.”

On a night when the Rangers looked like they might have a golden opportunity to move back into first place for the first time since April 11, a trio of Mariners and a win by the Astros in Oakland made sure it didn’t happen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-1, 2.37 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 16-8, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels isn’t expected to miss his next start, despite taking a line drive off his left shoulder in Tuesday’s win. Manager Jeff Banister said before Wednesday’s game that Hamels has no significant damage, but he added that there’s a possibility the Rangers might push Hamels back a day to pitch in the opener of next week’s Houston series.

--CF Delino DeShields was missing again from the lineup Wednesday, marking the second consecutive game that he’d been sidelined by a sprained knee.

--CF Drew Stubbs got his second start in the leadoff spot this season Wednesday, but he struck out on all three of his at-bats. Stubbs is 0-for-10 this season.

--DH Prince Fielder had a two-out single Wednesday, and that ended up being the Rangers’ only hit in a 6-0 loss at Seattle.

--LHP Derek Holland has been quite an addition to the Texas rotation since coming off the disabled list last month. He’s 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA as a starter and has allowed just six hits and one run over 17 innings in his last two starts. Holland is scheduled to be on the mound when the Rangers wrap up their series in Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ I think the story was Seager and Trumbo -- (Perez) making a couple mistakes to both those guys. Overall, I didn’t think he threw that badly.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after starter Martin Perez allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings Wednesday, with Mariners 1B Mark Trumbo and 3B Kyle Seager combining for six of the seven hits Perez allowed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Delino DeShields (strained torso) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not play Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cole Hamels (bruised shoulder) is not expected to miss his next start despite taking a line drive off his left shoulder Sept. 8.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5. He is unlikely to play this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs