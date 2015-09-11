Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Josh Hamilton experiment, Version 2015, was a low-cost, high-reward gamble from the start, so the Texas Rangers are kind of back where they started as the season winds down.

News that Hamilton will need minor knee surgery and could be out for the season leaves Texas where it was when the Rangers re-acquired him earlier this season. If he does return and gets a few pinch hits, so be it; but Texas won’t be holding its collective breath to get any kind of contribution from the former All-Star.

Hamilton’s first season back in Texas has been a success on some levels in that he’s contributed at times and has stayed out of the headlines. But he’s also struggled to a .257 batting average, the second-lowest mark of his career, and has struggled to stay healthy.

The knee injury landed Hamilton on the disabled list for the final two weeks of August, and his return included only two at-bats -- both as a pinch hitter -- before the knee got so bad that he finally decided to undergo arthroscopic surgery.

Manager Jeff Banister, whose offense could use a boost after finishing off the Seattle series with five hits and no runs over its final 18 innings, said the possibility of Hamilton playing again this season “hasn’t been ruled out. If we get him back as a pinch hitter, that would be great.”

Whatever Hamilton might be able to give them will be a bonus -- just like it was from the start.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-14, 4.17 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 14-8, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton has taken only two at-bats since Aug. 15, and that number won’t change anytime soon. The veteran outfielder’s sore knee will require minor surgery, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, meaning he could be out for a while. Hamilton is holding out hope that he’ll be back before the end of the season.

--CF Delino DeShields was missing again from the lineup Thursday, marking the third consecutive game that he’d been sidelined by a sprained knee.

--LHP Derek Holland had his worst start of the year Thursday, but that’s not saying much since he only had four of them heading into the game at Seattle. He allowed five runs off nine hits in seven innings and didn’t get a lot of help from a defense that had three errors. “I thought Derek pitched a little better than the line looked,” manager Jeff Banister said afterward.

--2B Rougned Odor had a rough road trip, hitting .176 before getting beaned in the foot during his final plate appearance Thursday afternoon. He also had an error in Thursday’s game and bobbled a ground ball the previous night to thwart an inning-ending double play.

--RHP Colby Lewis is having a rough stretch heading into his scheduled Friday start against Oakland. He is 0-3 with an 8.62 ERA over his past three starts. The good news is that Lewis has had success against the A’s this season, going 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA over three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t like it, but it happens. This time of year, it’s not exactly the way you want to play the game.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on his team’s sloppy defense in a loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) will undergo minor surgery. His return date is unknown, but there appears to be a chance he will be back before the end of the season.

--CF Delino DeShields (strained torso) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not play Sept. 8-10. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cole Hamels (bruised left shoulder) is not expected to miss his next start despite taking a line drive off his shoulder Sept. 8.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs