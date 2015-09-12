Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas - Rookie right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez, who will make a spot start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday, already has some playoff experience in 2015.

Gonzalez was the starter for Triple-A Round Rock Wednesday in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League semifinals. He was pulled after just two innings because the Rangers opted to push back left-hander Cole Hamels for the Houston series and start Gonzalez against Oakland.

Gonzalez, who is 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA, is eager to pitch for another team in the postseason hunt.

“It was awesome to get to the playoffs there,” he said. “We clinched. We got to celebrate. Now I‘m here. And we get to go on and see. I was fortunate to get to pitch in the September playoffs over there. Now hopefully I’ll get to do the October thing.”

Gonzalez, who is in his third stint with the Rangers, feels like he’s fresh despite pitching in 143 1/3 innings this season. That’s the most he’s pitched in his three professional seasons.

“I feel good,” he said. “I feel like I‘m getting stronger every outing, learning from every one. Now it’s crucial. I’ve been throwing the ball where I need to.”

Sunday’s start will be his 10th in the majors and his third against Oakland. He limited the A’s to one run in seven innings in his first start, but he was rocked for six runs in 5 2/3 innings the second time he faced them.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Sean Nolin, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 12-9, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton had surgery on his left knee Wednesday and had a small tear repaired on his medial meniscus. The team is optimistic Hamilton could still play for the club this year but there’s no timetable for his return. “My concern is for the individual, the person, not the player,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “It has nothing to do with the player because the reality is they’re human beings and this is their career and they need their body to perform and play this game.” Hamilton had just two pinch hit at-bats in September because of the knee.

--OF Delino DeShields returned to the Texas lineup Friday after missing three games with a mild left knee sprain. The Rangers were shut out in two of the three games without DeShields in the lineup. While DeShields is still sore, he’s willing to play through it. “It’s a pain that’s not just going to go away every night but I want to be here and help contribute and play for these last few weeks and make the push for the playoffs,” said DeShields, who made a dazzling catch in the fourth inning Friday. “I‘m going to suck it up and go out there and do what I can do to help.”

--RHP Yovani Gallardo has won five straight decisions, but he hasn’t pitched more than six innings in a start since June. Gallardo, who starts Saturday’s game against Oakland, knows he’s got to get off to quicker starts in games to be able to pitch deeper. “I’ve got to stop having long first innings,” he said. “It seems like I always throw 20 or more pitches in the first. It’s hurting me a little bit and I’ve got some walks that don’t make sense with two outs that put a guy on.”

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll start for the Rangers Sunday against Oakland. Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts for Texas this season.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo reached based for a 10th straight game with his infield single Friday night. Choo has now reached safely in 31 of his last 32 games. Choo is 22 for his last 66 and now has five streaks of reaching base in at least 10-straight games this season.

--RHP Colby Lewis has three shutouts in his career and Friday’s was his first in Arlington. While he lost his chance at perfection in the eighth inning, his 97 pitches were the sixth-fewest by a Texas pitcher in a complete-game shutout since 1988.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not a rah-rah cheerleader type of guy, I like going out there and battling with my guys.” -- Rangers OF Delino DeShields on what it was like to sit for three games because of his left knee sprain.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus on Sept. 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cole Hamels (bruised left shoulder) is not expected to miss his next start despite taking a line drive off his shoulder Sept. 8.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs