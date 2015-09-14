Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers made the trade deadline deal for ace Cole Hamels for games just like Monday’s against Houston.

The Rangers pushed Hamels back a day so he could start the opener of a four-game series against Houston. While Hamels is happy to have the chance to set the tone for the series, he isn’t putting too much emphasis on one start.

“It doesn’t matter who I‘m playing against I just want to win every game I pitch,” Hamels said. “Understanding how many opportunities I have to pitch the remainder of the season.”

Hamels is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA in his seven starts with Texas since coming over from Philadelphia as part of a six-player trade. Hamels is big on routine and he hasn’t had much of a chance to establish one this year. He made 13 starts on four days of rest, nine on five days and five on at least six days of rest. His start Monday will come on six days of rest.

In his first five starts with at least six days down, Hamels is 0-2 with a 7.16 ERA.

He knows he has to be better than that Monday.

“You want to be comfortable and be able to have more a singular focus to allow you to stay within yourself,” Hamels said. “I’ve had more games pitching on seven-days rest. This year I’ve had more practice pitching on extra days rest. Anything that’s different can be a little bit crazy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-10, 2.63 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Mike Napoli made his first professional start in the outfield Sunday. Napoli had been working on taking fly balls in the outfield since he was acquired from Boston in August. He didn’t think the adjustment was that big of a deal, and he got no balls hit to him in the five innings he played in left. “I think the hardest thing was just the line drives,” said Napoli, who last played the outfield in high school. “It’s hard to tell if a ball’s going to fall in front of me or if I have to go back.”

--C Robinson Chirinos is still dealing with a sore left shoulder. He hurt his left biceps in a Sept. 9 game when he blocked a pitch in the dirt. He hasn’t played in a game since then, and he could miss another week. “We’ll see how we’re feeling the next couple of days,” Chirinos said. “Hopefully it calms down enough so I can go back on the field and help the team win. It’s really sore. It’s been sore since Wednesday.”

--3B Adrian Beltre had his first two-homer game since June 4, 2014, vs. Baltimore. It was the 27th multi-homer game of Beltre’s career. With 410 career homers, Beltre is now two behind Alfonso Soriano for the 50th spot on the all-time home run list. Beltre also had five RBIs, his first five-RBI game since the game against the Orioles.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, scored three runs and had two RBIs while raising his average to .259. Choo, who has reached base in 12 consecutive games, hasn’t had a batting average higher than .259 since he was hitting .263 on June 14, 2014. Choo exited the game after eight innings with neck stiffness, which wasn’t considered serious.

--2B Rougned Odor hit his 13th home run of the season in the eighth inning. The 13 homers are tied for the third most by a major league second baseman in a season at age 21 or under.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Against left-handed pitching ... we haven’t been very good ... and haven’t been able to sustain an offensive attack up and down the lineup, so that is what this is about.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on the decision to play Mike Napoli in left field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (bruised left shoulder) took a line drive off his shoulder Sept. 8. He is expected to start Sept. 14.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo (neck stiffness) left the Sept. 13 game. The ailment was not considered serious.

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-13. He hopes to return around Sept. 20.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs