Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers altered their announced rotation for Game 2 of the Houston series by moving up left-hander Derek Holland to Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Texas had planned to throw Martin Perez on Tuesday, but the lefty will go Wednesday in a flip-flop with Holland.

The move keeps Holland on a regular rotation schedule and gave Texas its best two starters to open a critical series with the AL West leaders.

“We have what we feel are the two guys that have been pitching exceptionally well for us going back to back,” manager Jeff Banister said before Monday’s series opener. “We had an opportunity to move (Holland) up. He’s been pitching well.”

Holland is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA since returning from the disabled list. The move up in the rotation didn’t come as a surprise.

”I already knew what was going on,“ Holland said. ”I just had to prepare myself. Thought I did a good job against Seattle. I just need to continue to do that against these guys and attack the zone.

“This is a big series. I still have to go out there and perform and be me.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-67

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 16-7, 3.89 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-2, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre is the Rangers’ nominee for the 2015 Roberto Clemente Award. Beltre will be honored Wednesday in a pregame ceremony prior to the game against the Astros at Globe Life Park. The award recognizes a Major League Baseball player who best represents the game of baseball through positive contributions on and off the field, including sportsmanship and community involvement.

--LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven innings of three-run ball Monday against Houston. He has quality starts in five of the past six outings, going 3-0 with a 3.43 ERA in that span. He is 1-0 with a 3.64 ERA over four starts at Globe Life Park in 2015. The first-inning homer he allowed to Jose Altuve snapped Hamels’ 35-inning homerless streak.

--DH Prince Fielder hit a go-ahead, eighth-inning homer to snap a 46-at-bat homerless stretch. It was the 17th go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later of his career, Fielder’s first since Sept. 30, 2012, at Minnesota while he was with Detroit.

--1B Mitch Moreland posted his second 20-plus-homer season when he hit a two-run shot in the sixth. It was his seventh go-ahead homer of the season and the 24th of his career. Texas is 15-2 when Moreland homers this year.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo, who left the Sunday game due to neck stiffness, was back in the lineup Monday. He went 0-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always good, especially when you get the first one. They’re a great team. They’re first in our division, so it’s good to get the first game and hopefully we can get the one tomorrow.” -- DH Prince Fielder, whose eighth-inning home run led the Rangers to a 5-3 win over the Astros on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shin-Soo Choo (neck stiffness) left the Sept. 13 game. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 14.

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-14. He hopes to return around Sept. 20.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs