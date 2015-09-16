Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Eight games out of first place on the morning of Aug. 3, the Texas Rangers are the new American League West leaders.

A ninth-inning uprising Monday night that ended with first baseman Mitch Moreland’s sacrifice fly lifted the Rangers past Houston Astros 6-5 and into first place in the division for the first time in 2015.

“It’s been a lot of fun here lately,” Moreland said. “We just keep getting better, it seems like. We’ve got a key pieces and a lot of guys that have stepped up and contributed big for this team. Everybody in that clubhouse is helping us win ballgames and get us to where we’re at right now. And we’re not finished.”

The Astros (77-68) held the division’s top spot for 139 days this season. The Rangers (77-67) are now on top by a half-game.

Houston, out of first place for the first time since July 26, is just 4-10 against Texas this season.

The Rangers’ surge has some historic overtones. Texas is just the sixth team to take over first place for first time in game 144 or later since 1969, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Only five teams in the past 40 years have won their division after trailing by at least eight games in August, according to Elias.

“I really believe it’s a belief system in place, it’s a mindset that this ball club has,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “They have fought, scratched, clawed all ways imaginable to get to this point. We’re not done yet. Still have a long ways to go.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-67

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 17-7, 2.22 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-5, 5.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Mike Napoli will be the Rangers’ left fielder against left-handed pitching for the foreseeable future. “This is not an experiment,” manager Jeff Banister said. “The rewards on the offensive side have been far greater than anything we’ve gotten against left-handed pitching this year. We will continue to have Mike out there.” Napoli started in left on Sunday and Monday with lefties on the mound, and he will be out there again Wednesday when Houston starts LHP Dallas Keuchel.

Napoli, primarily a first baseman at this point of his career, logged 11 innings in left in those first two starts this week before being replaced for defense late in both games. He dropped the only fly ball that went his way.

--LHP Martin Perez is scheduled to make his 11th start of the season Wednesday night against the Astros. He took the loss in his last outing, Sept. 9 at Seattle, a 6-0 Texas defeat. It was just the second time in his past seven starts that he did not pitch at least six innings. He is 0-1 against Houston this season and 3-1 in his career.

--LHP Derek Holland allowed five runs for a second consecutive start Tuesday, but he managed to finish 5 2/3 innings and emerge with a no-decision. “You saw a starter that didn’t have his best stuff but continued to grind,” manager Jeff Banister said. Holland’s season ERA jumped from 2.37 to 3.77 after those two starts.

--1B Mitch Moreland drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly Tuesday night, the second game-ending RBI of his career. His only other game-ending RBI came on walk-off home run on June 21, 2011, against Houston.

--3B Adrian Beltre matched his season high with four hits Tuesday, the other being his cycle game on Aug. 3 against Houston in Arlington. He had a pair of RBIs on Tuesday, giving him 27 in the past 30 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to get something in the outfield. (Astros RHP Will Harris) is a tough pitcher.” -- 1B Mitch Moreland, after his ninth-inning sacrifice fly Tuesday lifted the Rangers to a 6-5 win over the Astros and into first place in the AL West.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-15. He hopes to return around Sept. 20.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs