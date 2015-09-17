Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The way Colby Lewis looks at things, his run at history in his last start is just that -- history.

The Texas right-hander carried a perfect game into the eighth inning against Oakland and finished with a two-hit shutout. It gave Lewis a career high 15 wins and some momentum going into his Thursday start against Houston.

Just don’t expect Lewis to dwell on his outing.

“Last start is last start,” Lewis said. “We’re just going to move forward. We’re playing really well and this is a team we need to play really well against. We’re in a good spot right now and we don’t want to give it up.”

Another good start for Lewis on Thursday wouldn’t be out of the question, especially against Houston. Lewis is 8-1 in his career against the Astros with a 2.55 ERA. This year he’s 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA.

The Lewis dominance of Houston started during the Texas World Series runs in 2010 and 2011. While the Rangers have a different team now, Lewis is one of the few holdovers from the pennant teams. He thinks the current group is similar.

“I think that’s the same type of feel that’s going on right now,” Lewis said. “A lot of these guys are really enjoying it, having the fan base to back us and staying into the game the whole time, the guys are really locked in.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-67

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-5, 3.10 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 15-8, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Leonys Martin, who is trying to rehab from surgery on a broken hamate bone, had a cortisone shot in the hand Wednesday as he experienced some soreness. Martin said he thought the hand was sore because he was trying to push things too fast. He hopes to be an option to pinch run or play defense if the Rangers make the postseason and plans to try and swing a bat Friday.

--C Robinson Chirinos, who has missed a week because of a sore left biceps, played catch for a second-consecutive day. Chirinos hopes to try and swing a bat Thursday. Chirinos has played in just one game for the Rangers since July 30 because of problems with his left shoulder.

--SS Elvis Andrus snapped out of a 0 for 22 slump in a nice way on the homestand. Andrus is now 7 for his last 18 (.389) and has raised his average to .257. “I‘m not really thinking too much out there,” Andrus said. “I don’t have to think too much. I‘m just going out there to look for a pitch and swing hard.”

--3B Adrian Beltre has played a huge role in the resurgence of the Rangers as he’s hitting .313 in last 33 games and .462 (12 for 26) on the homestand. While those numbers are good, they are the least of Beltre’s concerns. “You know how happy I’d be if I hit .190 this year and we won the World Series?” he said. “That’s right. I hope it happens.”

--2B Rougned Odor hit his 14th homer of the season Wednesday. He’s now tied with Houston’s Joe Morgan for the second highest single-season home run total by a second baseman age 21 or under.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “September makes you feel like you turn 13 all over again.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister on the feeling in the Rangers clubhouse after a win over Houston on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-16. He hopes to return around Sept. 20.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs