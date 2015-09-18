Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON -- After undergoing arthroscopic surgery last Thursday on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus, Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton said his condition is improving and he hopes to rejoin the team soon.

“Every day, it’s gotten better,” Hamilton said Thursday. “I took some swings in the cage Wednesday. Everything is good.”

Hamilton has been out with the left knee injury since Sept. 5 and has played in only 12 games since the start of August. At the moment, the Rangers’ plan for Hamilton is to bring him back only as a pinch-hitter, when and if he’s ready.

“We’re not all worried about the knee now,” Hamilton said. “It’s being out of the baseball routine for a while. The biggest thing now is making sure your legs are in shape and make sure you don’t pull or strain anything. ... Hopefully I can pinch-hit by Sunday and go day to day after that.”

Hamilton, a hero of the Rangers’ American League pennant-winning teams in 2010 and 2011, returned to the Rangers in an early-season trade with the Angels and returned to the field on May 25 after missing all of spring training and the beginning of the season. A week later, he strained his left hamstring running on a walk-off double. Hamilton missed all but one day in June but played nearly every game for the Rangers for six weeks before his latest injury.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-67

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 3-4, 3.82 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 12-10, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo entered Thursday ninth in the American League with a 3.35 ERA but has had trouble getting deep into games all season. In 30 starts, he has averaged 5 2/3 innings and pitched more than six innings only five times. Last time out he went only 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs in a loss to Oakland.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo is batting .340 (64-for-188) since the All-Star break, with 13 multi-hit games since July 17. He has reached safely in 37 of his last 38 games with a .462 on-base percentage.

--RHP Colby Lewis has faced the Astros five times this season including Thursday and has gone 4-0 with a 4.15 ERA. He’s 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 lifetime starts against Houston. Lewis’ 16th win surpassed his best year in professional baseball; he won 15 with Hiroshima in Japan in 2008.

--SS Elvis Andrus stole his 19th and 20th bases of the season Thursday, giving him 20-plus stolen bases in each of his first seven major league seasons. His career high was 42 in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our ball club was as focused, as determined, as locked in as we could be for a four-game set.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after sweeping Houston.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-17. He hopes to return around Sept. 20.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs