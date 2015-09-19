Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- On the heels of an emotional four-game sweep of Houston, Rangers manager Jeff Banister wanted to make something clear after Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

“I didn’t see any letdown tonight,” he said. “When you lose a ballgame and the opposing pitcher does his job and holds you down in certain situations, it doesn’t look good. When you’re wanting a positive side, it doesn’t necessarily look good, but there’s not a letdown there.”

Texas saw its win streak snapped at five games, but is still 6-2 on this 10-game homestand. The Rangers maintained their 2.5-game lead in the AL West with Houston’s loss to Oakland.

Texas’ climb to first in the West is largely built on quality pitching and a revived offense since the All-Star break. That’s the recipe for winning for any team, but the Rangers insist an intangible is just as important.

”As a team, we have been really loose all year long,“ shortstop Elvis Andrus said. ”When things weren’t going well, that’s the way we were.

“Right now we’re playing great baseball and everybody is trying to find a way to enjoy it. We got a pretty good team and a bunch of characters. It’s all a part of it.”

Being loose and having fun was a staple of the Texas teams under former manager Ron Washington that reached back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011.

“It does have a lot of similarities in the way the clubhouse interacts with each other, but it’s different,” left-handed pitcher Derek Holland said. “We’re the 2015 team. We have a little different way of carrying ourselves with swagger.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-2, 3.21 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 9-8, 3.76 ERA ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels is slated to make his 29th start of the season and ninth for Texas on Saturday in the in the middle installment of a three-game weekend set with the Mariners. He has gone 3-1, 4.04 ERA (25 ER/55.2 IP) in his eight starts with the Rangers, averaging just under 7.0 innings per start. He is 3-0, 3.43 ERA (16 ER/42.0 IP) in his last six starts, dropping season ERA from 3.86 to 3.76, Hamels has quality starts in five of those outings, with Rangers going 6-0 in those games after losing his first two starts.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo singled in his first two at-bats to raise his batting average to .270 for the first time this season. Choo finished 3-4 and is hitting a season best .271. He is over 10-13 over the last three games. His three straight games with at least three hits is a career first.

--OF Josh Hamilton made his first appearance since Sept. 4 by pinch-hitting in the ninth. Hamilton recently had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 11 repair a small tear in his left knee.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo exited trailing 3-1 after facing one batter in the sixth. He has now won both starts against Seattle at Safeco this season and lost both starts in Arlington. Gallardo is now 1-2, 5.49 ERA (12 ER19.2 IP) in his four starts in September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had our opportunities.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-18. He hopes to return around Sept. 20.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t played since Sept. 4. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs