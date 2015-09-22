Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The numbers that right fielder Shin-Soo Choo have put on the homestand for the Texas Rangers have been unbelievable.

Choo finished the stand 19-for-39 with a homer, two doubles, five RBIs, eight walks and 11 runs. That continued a torrid second half for Choo, in which he’s batted .354 since the All-Star break. The run allowed him to up his batting average to .272, which is impressive considering after April he was batting .096.

Choo said he has not doing anything special since the break.

“A lot of people have asked me if the baseball looks really big right now,” said Choo, who was 0-for-1 with two walks Sunday in Texas’ 9-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners. “That’s no. I‘m just really comfortable in the batter’s box. I’ve had really good focus every pitch and not worried about what happens in the future. I‘m just seeing one pitch and a time and making sure I seek strikes.”

While the average is up, Choo knows he can still do more. He hit .300 in consecutive seasons for Cleveland in 2009 and 2010 and thinks he’s still that caliber of player. But he’s not going to let his average define him in a season when he’s also got 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.

He’s thinking team picture.

“I’ve never thought about being a .250 hitter,” he said. “Now I‘m a .270 hitter, and I‘m not a .270 hitter. I‘m positive and confident in myself that I‘m a .300 hitter. Now for me I‘m more focused on winning games, how I can help the team. If I help the team, my numbers go up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-5, 4.96 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Sean Nolin, 1-1, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Delino DeShields was out of the lineup after hurting his left knee Saturday while trying to make a catch in the outfield. Texas manager Jeff Banister said the team had originally planned to give DeShields the day off, and DeShields said he didn’t think the knee issue was anything to worry about. “The skip (Banister) decided to give me a day off,” DeShields said. “It’s nothing big. It was a little hard. I wasn’t graceful. I‘m fine.”

--OF Leonys Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, and he could be an option for the Rangers as a defensive replacement or pinch runner. Martin is working his way back from surgery to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand. He no longer has stitches in the hand, and he plans to take batting practice for the first time Tuesday in Oakland. Martin hit in the batting cages each of the past three days.

--OF Will Venable batted leadoff for the Rangers for the third time since he was acquired from San Diego on Aug. 18. Venable, who went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday, said he was comfortable in the spot. “It’s not that big of deal,” he said. “I’ve done it a lot in my career. You don’t change your approach too much. I probably led off more games than I didn’t in San Diego.”

--LHP Derek Holland’s struggles continued Sunday. Holland allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings and is now 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his past three starts. In Sunday’s start, his last pitch was hit for a three-run homer by Robinson Cano. It marked the first time Holland allowed a homer to a left-handed batter since Aug. 21, 2013, when Houston’s Jason Castro went deep off him.

--1B Mitch Moreland’s second-inning homer gave him 22 on the season, which is one shy of his career high. Moreland had 23 in 2013. Three of Moreland’s homers this year came against Seattle. “It was his changeup, he left that one up, I was able to get the barrel to it,” Moreland said of his homer Sunday off RHP Felix Hernandez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This has been as hot a hitter as I’ve seen. The ability to get on base also, not just the hits. There’s not a whole lot of them that have been cheap.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on RF Shin-Soo Choo, who went 5-for-9 with four walks in the weekend series against the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Delino DeShields (sore left knee) did not play Sept. 20. He is day-to-day.

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-20. He is day-to-day. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 18 and Sept. 20.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin