Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The O.co Coliseum is supposed to be a pitcher-friendly park, but Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland continued making himself at home there Tuesday night in an 8-6 victory against Oakland.

Moreland hit his career-high-tying 23rd home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth inning that tied the game 5-5 and ended A’s left-hander Sean Nolin’s night.

The home run was Moreland’s 14th of his career against the A‘s, the most he has hit against any team. Moreland has 10 of those homers at the Coliseum, more than at any other road stadium. Moreland’s blast Tuesday was also his career-high fifth against a left-hander.

”That’s one of the great things about baseball,“ Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. ”Some things that you look at, you can’t quite explain.

“Some guys have more confidence and see the ball and have better matchups against a different set of pitchers, and I just think that Mitch, for whatever reason, likes swinging the bat in this ballpark. He sees the ball well. He doesn’t miss his pitch.”

Moreland, who sent Nolin’s 2-1 pitch over the center-field fence, said that “for some reason” he sees the ball well at the Coliseum.

“I feel comfortable in the box,” said Moreland, who went 3-for-4 with a walk. “Just try to go up there and put a good swing on it. But yeah, I feel pretty good here.”

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said Moreland has hit well in every park this season.

“He’s finding a way to be clutch for us,” Andrus said. “He’s been doing that the whole year, having an amazing year, especially in those tough situations. He’s come through a lot of times for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 16-8, 4.41 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-1, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez lasted only four innings Tuesday night, getting a no-decision against Oakland. Perez gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits. He walked three, struck out three and threw one wild pitch.

--LHP Cole Hamels will pitch Thursday against Oakland instead of in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Houston, which was his scheduled turn. With the change, Hamels will be able to make three more regular-season starts, instead of two, if needed, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Like to have our best out there for three more starts.” RHP Yovani Gallardo, who had been scheduled to pitch Thursday against Oakland, will start Friday against Houston.

--1B Mitch Moreland hit his career-high-tying 23rd home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory against Oakland. Moreland went 3-for-4 with a walk. He has hit five home runs over his past 12 games.

--CF Delino DeShields went 1-for-2, scored two runs and drove in two, both on sacrifice flies, Tuesday night in an 8-6 win against Oakland. He’s batting .286 with nine runs over his past nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel comfortable in the box. Just try to go up there and put a good swing on it. But, yeah, I feel pretty good here.” -- 1B Mitch Moreland, after hitting his career-high-tying 23rd home run of the season Tuesday night. Moreland has 10 career homers at the O.co Coliseum, more than at any other road stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Delino DeShields (sore left knee) did not play Sept. 20. He returned to the lineup Sept. 22.

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-22. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 18 and Sept. 20.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Mike Napoli

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin