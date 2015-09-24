Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Mike Napoli was out of the lineup Wednesday against the Oakland A‘s, but it was hardly a night off for the catcher turned first baseman turned left fielder.

Before the Texas Rangers’ 10-3 victory, Napoli worked on his defensive skills in left field, a position he never played in the major leagues before Sept. 13. He started seven of the Rangers’ previous nine games in left field and made two errors, including one Tuesday night against Oakland when a shallow fly ball popped out of his glove.

With Prince Fielder a fixture at designated hitter and Mitch Moreland now the everyday first baseman, Rangers manager Jeff Banister needed to find a way to get the power-hitting Napoli into the lineup. He asked the veteran to play left field, even though he knew Napoli would face a big defensive challenge.

”I love the fact that the man is bold enough to want to help his team and is willing to put himself in a place that he hasn’t played before to help his ballclub and to put in the work that it’s going to take to go out there and play,“ Banister said. ”And he’s done it. We asked him from Day 1, and he’s willing to do anything. The ultimate team player in my opinion and something that has played very well inside that clubhouse.

“There’s no wonder for me of why this guy is a winning player, a winning professional major league player. If you have that compliment, that title, that sentence put in front of your name, for me, as a player that should be one of the ultimate sentences that goes before your name. Because there’s a lot of sacrifices that go into that.”

Napoli, who was a rookie with the Angels in 2006, spent most of his first seven major league seasons as a catcher for Los Angeles and then the Rangers, but he added first base to his resume in 2010. Beginning in 2013 with Boston, he became a full-time first baseman. Now he is roaming left field and learning how to play the position on the run during a playoff race.

”I have a ton of respect for it,“ Banister said of Napoli’s determination and willingness to play a new position. ”Wouldn’t be doing it if he wasn’t in on it. It’s a credit to him and what he wants to do for this ballclub and how he can help this ballclub. Look, he’s a competitor, too, and I know that he, like any other player, has a lot of pride in what they do on the field. But I believe that he’s going to be able to figure what he needs to figure out in the outfield, continue to work at it and get the reps to where he’ll be OK for us.

“I trust that the impact that Mike Napoli is going to have on our lineup and on our team way outweighs the risk (on defense).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 4-1, 3.73 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-6, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis (17-8) gave up two runs on five hits over six innings and won his third consecutive start Wednesday in a 10-3 victory against Oakland. Lewis improved to 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five starts against the A’s this season. In his previous start against Oakland, he had a perfect game through seven innings but gave up a leadoff double to 3B Danny Valencia in the eighth and settled for a 4-0 shutout on Sept. 11. On Wednesday, Lewis struck out three, walked two and gave up a solo home run to A’s RF Josh Reddick. Lewis is 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 14 career starts at the O.co Coliseum.

--3B Adrian Belte hit his 16th home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run blast in the fifth inning of Texas’ 10-3 victory against the A‘s. Beltre crushed LHP Felix Doubront’s first-pitch fastball high and deep over the left field fence. The home run was Beltre’s first since Sept. 13, when he hit two home runs off Doubront in a 12-4 victory. Beltre is a career .643 hitter (9-for-14) with three home runs and 12 RBIs against Doubront.

--SS Elvis Andrus hit his career-high seventh home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run shot in the fourth inning of a 10-3 victory against Oakland. The three-run homer was the first of Andrus’ career. Andrus lined LHP Felix Doubront’s 1-0 changeup over the left-center field fence, capping a four-run outburst. Andrus went 2-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to five games.

--2B Rougned Odor hit his 15th home run of the season Wednesday against Oakland. He launched a leadoff homer off RHP R.J. Alvarez in the ninth inning of a 10-3 win. He has 43 extra-base hits.

--DH Prince Fielder snapped an 0-for-20 drought with a fourth-inning single Wednesday night against Oakland. The skid was the second longest of Fielder’s career, two shy of his drought with Detroit from May 8-13, 2012.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) ran the bases and faced live pitching before Wednesday’s game. “Moved pretty good on the bases,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said, “so it was really nice to see. We’ll see how he feels coming out of it.” Hamilton, who had surgery Sept. 11, hasn’t started a game or played in the field since Aug. 15. He pinch-hit Friday and Sunday and said he believes there is a chance he could be in the lineup during the Rangers’ three-game series at Houston that begins Friday. “I‘m glad he has that in his sights because that means he feels good,” Banister said. “But we’ll continue to evaluate him. I feel good that he has that in his thought process.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel I‘m driving the ball. If I get my pitch, I know I can drive it.” -- SS Elvis Andrus, who hit a homer and a double Wednesday in the Rangers’ 10-3 win over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-23. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. He ran the bases and faced live pitching before the Sept. 23 game.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin