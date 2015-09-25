Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre said meaningful games down the stretch bring out the best in him, so odds are he will stay red hot when the Rangers face the Houston Astros in a crucial three-game series that starts Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Beltre went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs Thursday in an 8-1 victory against Oakland as the Rangers completed a three-game series sweep and continued building momentum. Beltre now has 25 RBIs in September, the most in the majors.

“When the games you play mean something, especially the way we’re playing right now, it adds a little bit to it,” Beltre said. “There’s no doubt it makes it easy to play in games that are really meaningful. I think your game’s elevated a little bit more.”

The Rangers extended their lead in the American League West to a season-high 3 1/2 games over Houston, which had an off day Thursday.

”This is a high-energy club,“ Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of the Astros. ”We know they’re not going to go away. They’ve got some tremendous young players, and they’ve got some veteran guys on the ballclub also.

“I‘m sure they’re going to be up for the task. They’ve had a day off. They’re going to be fresh. They love to play in their ballpark. They know how to play in their ballpark, and their pitchers have been tough there. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We expect them to come out and play us hard.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-69

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 12-11, 3.41 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-10, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels won his fifth consecutive game Thursday, allowing one unearned run and four hits over six innings in an 8-1 victory at Oakland. Hamels, who came to the Rangers from Philadelphia on July 31 in an eight-player trade, struck out two and walked three. He improved to 5-1 in 10 starts with the Rangers and 11-8 overall this season. The Rangers turned four double plays for Hamels, who had Athletics hitters pounding his pitches into the ground. Texas had a double plays in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

--DH Prince Fielder hit his 22nd home run of the season, a two-run blast in the eighth inning Thursday afternoon against Oakland. Fielder lined RHP Cody Martin’s 0-2 curve into the right field seats.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs Thursday in an 8-1 victory against Oakland. Over his past 13 games, Beltre is batting .453 (34-for-52) with three home runs, six doubles and 20 RBIs.

--CF Delino DeShields had three hits in five at-bats, drove in two runs and scored twice Thursday in a victory against Oakland. He extended his hitting streak to five games and had his fourth three-hit game of the season.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) responded well to his heavy pregame work load Wednesday, when he ran the bases and took live batting practice, manager Jeff Banister said Thursday. “He feels good,” Banister said. “He’s back out there this morning getting some defensive work in.” Hamilton hasn’t played in the field since Aug. 15, and he had surgery Sept. 11. He pinch-hit Sept. 18 and Sunday. Hamilton hopes to be able to make a start in the outfield soon, but Banister he first would have to be able to run well enough to stay in a game after reaching base as a pinch hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not normally a ground-ball pitcher, but it definitely helped out today. Being able to get the big double plays in the key situations, it definitely kept them from rallying.” -- LHP Cole Hamels, after inducing four double plays Thursday in the Rangers’ 8-1 win over the A‘s.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-24. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. He ran the bases and faced live pitching before the Sept. 23 game, and he did defensive work before the Sept. 24 game.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin