Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister chose not to offer a cliche about one game not meaning more than another when presented with the question of how he orchestrated his pitching changes in the opener of a critical three-game set with the Houston Astros.

Instead of shying away from the query pondering whether he managed on Friday night like it was a postseason game, Banister embraced the fact that he did, pulling right-hander Yovani Gallardo one out shy of qualifying for the win before riding five relievers to a 6-2 victory that staked the Rangers to a 4 1/2-game lead in the American League West.

”This is playoff baseball when you’re playing the team that’s closest to you,“ Banister said. ”If you don’t take it that way you’re not preparing yourself.

“It worked out for us, but we’ll continue to look at each one of these games in that manner because they’re all important. We can’t afford to let any of them slip by.”

Even after Gallardo received five runs of support for the first time the season, Banister removed him from the game with a four-run lead and two outs in the fifth inning. He then mixed and matched his way through the final 16 outs, sandwiching left-handers Andrew Faulkner and Jake Diekman around right-hander Ross Ohlendorf, who earned the win.

Right-hander Sam Dyson then worked a scoreless inning as did closer Shawn Tolleson, who pitched the ninth even though it wasn’t a save situation. All told, the Rangers bullpen allowed three hits and recorded six strikeouts to snuff any hope the Astros had of fashioning a rally.

“With Faulkner and especially Ohlendorf with the job that he did for us to come in with the breaking ball, show them the fastball but really the breaking ball played very big for him,” Banister said. “And then with Diekman, Dyson and Tolleson, they can make it tough.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-69

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-3, 4.75 ERA) at Astros (Collin McHugh, 17-7, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo failed to escape the fifth inning for the second time in three starts and has not lasted more than 5 1/3 innings since Aug. 22 at Detroit, a span of six starts. Gallardo allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings and failed to get the win despite being spotted a six-run lead. However, it marked the first time this season that Gallardo received more than five runs of support.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo hit his third home run of the season against the Astros as part of a three-hit performance. Choo is batting .515 (17-for-33) over his last nine games and .422 (35-for-83) in September. He has reached base safely in 22 of his last 23 games.

--C Chris Gimenez recorded his first career triple with two outs in the second inning. Gimenez extended his hitting streak to five games and is batting .412 (7-for-17) over that span. He has reached base safely in 11 of 12 starts and the Rangers improved to 23-4 with Gimenez in the lineup.

--OF Josh Hamilton participated in batting practice and is nearing a return from left knee surgery in, at minimum, a pinch-hitting role. Hamilton underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear on Sept. 11. Hamilton has been ravaged by injuries this season, posting a .253/.295/.425 line with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just play. Enjoy play, especially team situations. We are in first place. I played eight years in the big leagues, and I don’t have any experience with first place late in the season. So I really enjoyed it, and then it makes me (have a) lot of energy.” -- Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo, who hit his third home run of the season against the Astros as part of a three-hit performance on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore left shoulder) did not play Sept. 10-25. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. He ran the bases and faced live pitching before the Sept. 23 game, and he did defensive work before the Sept. 24 game. He participated in batting practice Sept. 25 and is nearing a return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin