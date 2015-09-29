Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister wasn’t about to second guess his decision to stick with starter Colby Lewis in the fifth inning.

It didn’t matter that Lewis had already given up a three-run homer in the inning and then had two runners on with two outs.

“What’s going through my mind is what our best option is,” Banister said. “You can look at the numbers from the guy and come up with your conclusion on what he’s meant for us all year long, how he’s made big pitches for us in situations like.”

In this situation, Lewis didn’t make the pitch. He gave up a two-run single to catcher James McCann to make it 6-1 Detroit.

Banister visited Lewis on the mound after the previous hitter, third baseman Nick Castellanos, doubled. Banister usually only leaves the dugout to replace pitchers.

”The fastball got away from him a little bit,“ Banister said. ”I felt like the last pitch, the slider to McCann was the pitch that had been his pitch all night long. He didn’t quite get it where he wanted to, but still I felt like that was our guy out there.

“A guy that’s pitched some situations that have been really big for us all year long. He just didn’t come away with it. I still felt like he had enough. I went out there and talked to him and asked him where he was at. He was good, so let him know that McCann was his guy.”

Lewis (17-9) has been the staff’s workhorse all season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-72

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-1, 3.90 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 11-8, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels is slated to make his 31st start of the season and 11th in a Texas uniform Tuesday in the middle installment of this three-game set with the Tigers. He has gone 5-1, 3.41 (26 ER/68.2 IP) in his 10 starters with the Rangers, averaging just less than seven innings per start. He is 5-0, 2.78 (17 ER/55.0 IP) in his last eight starts, dropping season ERA from 3.86 to 3.56.

--RHP Colby Lewis was seeking to become the 11th Texas pitcher and first since Matt Harrison in 2012 to reach at least 18 wins. Lewis snapped a three-game streak of two earned runs or less. He is 1-1, 4.63 ERA in two starts against Detroit this season.

--DH Prince Fielder went 3-for-4 Monday, posting his 11th game of the season with multiple extra-base hits, his second of the month and fourth since Aug. 1. He added four RBIs and now has 10 games in his career with three-plus hits and four-plus RBIs, two coming in the last 12.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo extended his hitting streak to six games, batting .357 (10-28) during the streak. He is 21-45 (.467) over his last 12 games. He has reached safely in 25 of 26 and in 47 of last 49 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have six games left. It’s as important as any other time. I feel like we’ve done a pretty good job of not putting pressure on ourselves.” -- Texas starter Colby Lewis, after a rare off night in a loss to Detroit on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. He ran the bases and faced live pitching before the Sept. 23 game, and he did defensive work before the Sept. 24 game. He participated in batting practice Sept. 25 and is nearing a return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin