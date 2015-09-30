Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers left-hander Derek Holland is expected to make his next scheduled start on Thursday after completing a bullpen session with no limitations.

Holland has been nursing a sore middle finger on his left hand since taking a line drive Saturday in Houston.

“It gets better every day,” said Holland, who added he doesn’t expect the finger to hinder him at all. Manager Jeff Banister said he saw no reason why Holland would not start Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the first of a four-game series to end the season.

Holland said he had to make some adjustments to some pitches during his bullpen session.

“Yesterday went well,” Holland said. “I got through my bullpen, found out some pitches I needed to work with and fix and I felt like I did a good job of that. ... I‘m not too worried about it.”

Holland stayed in the game Saturday after taking Jose Altuve’s hard-hit ball off his hand. He was attended to by the Rangers training staff and threw a few warmup pitches.

Holland has struggled in his past four starts, going 0-2 with an 8.59 ERA, 33 hits and 11 walks over 22 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-3, 6.91 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 12-11, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels (12-8) gave up six runs, all with two outs in the first three innings, during his six-inning outing, but earned the victory over Detroit. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out eight for Texas, which has won each of the lefty’s past nine starts. Hamels retired nine straight and 10 of his last 11 hitters. “Not the start you want to have, especially in this type of situation,” Hamels said. “It’s a team game and these guys came up huge. Every one of those guys came through. It made the type of performance that I had a little easier to move past. It’s not what you want to be able to do at this time.”

--RF Shin-Soo Choo remained one of the most difficult outs in baseball, extending his hitting streak to seven games after going 2-for-5, including a two-run home run -- his 21st of the season -- and a double that started what turned out to be the game-winning rally in Texas’ 7-6 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. Over 27 games in September, Choo is hitting .410 with five home runs, six doubles, 21 runs and 20 RBIs. He has an on-base percentage of .524. He’s reached base safely in 26 of his last 27 game and 48 of 50.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including a tie-breaking run-scoring double in the fourth inning of the Rangers’ 7-6 victory Tuesday. Beltre is batting .411 in his last 18 games and has 27 RBIs in September.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson recorded his 34th save of the season -- and ninth consecutive and 21st of 22 attempts -- battling out of a ninth-inning jam to close the Rangers’ 7-6 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. With runners at first and third and one out, Detroit LF Rajai Davis popped up a bunt attempt to Texas 1B Mitch Moreland. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler then drove a ball to deep right-center field, but Texas’ Drew Stubbs ran it down for the final out. Tolleson’s save total represents the 10th most in club history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to get strikes early, but I wasn’t able to put them away. I think that was a case of trying to do too much to put them away instead of going back to the approach I had with the 0-0 counts. I was trying to be a little too aggressive, too fine with pitches.” -- Texas LHP Cole Hamels, after giving up six runs, all with two outs in the first three innings, during his six-inning outing against Detroit Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left knee) hasn’t started a game since Aug. 15. He had surgery Sept. 11 to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus. He ran the bases and faced live pitching before the Sept. 23 game, and he did defensive work before the Sept. 24 game. He participated in batting practice Sept. 25 and is nearing a return.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback. He is unlikely to return to the majors this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Will Venable

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Josh Hamilton

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin