Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Robinson Chirinos, dealing with lingering issues related to a torn tendon in his left shoulder, was back behind the plate for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

It was just his second start since July 30.

Chirinos was in the lineup for three reasons.

He is healthy enough to play. Manager Jeff Banister wanted him to catch Wednesday’s starter, Yovani Gallardo, and he is auditioning for a place on the Rangers’ postseason roster should the Texas advance.

With expanded rosters in September, the Rangers have four catchers, so there was no concern if Chirinos had had any problem during Wednesday’s game, which wound up as a 6-2 Texas win over the Detroit Tigers. That won’t be the case in October, when the Rangers would carry only two backstops and can’t afford one who is tender.

Chirinos, Texas’ top catcher the until he went to the disabled list Aug. 1, needs to demonstrate he is completely healthy. In his stead, Chris Gimenez and Bobby Wilson carried the load. Carlos Corporan, once the team’s No. 2 at the position, is slowed due to a sprained left thumb.

Chirinos, 31, played Sept. 9, then sat out for 19 days because of continued pain in the shoulder.

“I‘m excited to see my name in the lineup,” Chirinos said. “I have put the work in, and the trainers have helped me get back in the lineup. Thank God. He has given me a chance to get back on the field.”

Chirinos made late-inning appearances earlier this week, and he was catching simulated games in the indoor batting cage.

On Wednesday, he went 1-for-3, including the tiebreaking home run in the third inning. He also threw out a would-be base-stealer in the second.

“It’s awesome to see him out there again,” Gallardo said. “He was a big part of this team. He’s put a lot of work in coming back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-72

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 6-3, 3.29 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 3-3, 4.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (13-11) earned the victory in Texas’ 6-2 win over Detroit on Wednesday, giving up two runs on nine hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. Though he has not pitched more than six innings since June 27 and has only gone six three times since then. Gallardo logged his 33rd start and has worked 184 1/3 innings, the seventh consecutive season he has eclipsed 30 starts and 180 innings.

--3B Adrian Beltre had two extra-base hits Wednesday, including his 17th home run in the first inning of Texas’ 6-2 victory over Detroit. Beltre is hitting .423 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 35 RBIs over his past 31 games. “He’s a big part of this team, we all know that,” Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo said. “The other guys feed off of that. He plays hard and wants to win every day. We all see that.”

--LF Mike Napoli hit a two-run home run in the third inning of Texas’ 6-2 victory over Detroit on Wednesday. Napoli, acquired in August, was brought to Texas to hit opposing lefties, and he has done that. In 20 games since Aug. 16, Napoli is batting .417 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and seven walks against lefties.

--C Robinson Chirinos, dealing with lingering issues related to a torn tendon in his left shoulder, hit a third-inning, tiebreaking home run in Texas’ 6-2 victory Wednesday in only his second start since July 30. He also threw out a would-be base-stealer in the second. Chirinos is trying to make a case for being on the postseason roster. His biggest obstacle: proving he can stay healthy, which he has not been able to do since going to the DL on Aug. 1. He will get more chances in the last four games of the regular season. “It’s awesome to see him out there again,” RHP Yovani Gallardo said. “He was a big part of this team. He’s put a lot of work in coming back.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got a great team victory. We’ll enjoy this and go out there tomorrow and try to execute like we do every day.” -- LF Mike Napoli, after the Rangers’ 6-2 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Will Venable

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin