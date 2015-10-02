Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers celebrated Thursday night after clinching a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. But it wasn’t a full-on champagne celebration.

Instead, the Rangers toasted.

”I believe in celebrating moments that are important,“ Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. ”Important to that group of guys inside the clubhouse and what they’ve accomplished to this point. We’re not done yet. We’re not done at all. We’ve still got a mission to accomplish.

“Something as a group of players we all talked about in Spring Training. Nobody else was talking about it but us and I believe in acknowledging that for them. Nice toast, a few words and some excitement.”

Texas had the worst record in the American League last season. The Rangers (87-72) now need one win (or a Houston loss) to clinch the American League West with three games to go.

Banister said the strides made by the Rangers are a testament to the quality of players in the clubhouse.

”I was offered an opportunity to come to an organization that had some storied history,“ he said, ”that’s been to the postseason and been an out away from winning the World Series. I had an idea that I could come over here and add some value and help a group of guys get back on track.

“I quickly learned that it was a group of guys in there that wanted to help me out also. They wanted to challenge me every single day in my own skills and leadership. I love every one of them. There’s no quit in any of them.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-72

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-12, 4.76 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-6, 4.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season Friday night against the Halos in Arlington. He has gone 3-4, 3.62 (24 ER/59.2 IP) in 10 starts since the beginning of August, dropping season ERA to a season-low 4.77, with opponents hitting .270/.319/.383 (62-230) in that span. He will be working on regular four days rest after taking the loss in a 4-2 Texas defeat on Sept. 27 in Houston.

--DH Prince Fielder is a finalist for Players Choice Comeback Player of Year in American League. Fielder missed moist of last season with a neck injury. Fielder is hitting .309 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs. Kendrys Morales and Alex Rodriguez are the other finalists.

--LHP Derek Holland snapped a four-game stretch without a quality start by going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs Thursday night. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak. He is now 4-2 over his last six decisions. Texas is 3-1 over Holland’s last four starts.

--3B Adrian Beltre has hit safely in four straight games at .471 (8-for-17) and in 17 of his last 20 games at .425 (34-80). He has 10 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs over those two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re trying to get this division. It’s a good feeling to be guaranteed in the playoffs, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got one more game to get the division and that’s the goal we’ve been working for all year.” -- Texas CF Delino DeShields, after a win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Will Venable

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin