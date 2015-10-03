Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton began the season with the defending American League West champs and could end up on another division winner. The journey along the way has been anything but routine.

After two disappointing years with the Angels, Hamilton was dealt early this season back to the Rangers. Hamilton, however, hasn’t played the leading role with Texas he did during his first stint, which included back-to-back trips to the World Series in 2010-11.

“It feels different just in the fact I wasn’t out there every day throughout the season and battled some injuries,” Hamilton said. “Came in, got here, got traded late and it’s just different. I don’t know what skip expects from me. I think he expects me to show up every day ready to play.”

Hamilton has played in 48 games this season, including Friday night’s start in left field, due to various physical issues. Texas lost 2-1 to the Angels, keeping the Rangers magic number to clinch the AL West at one.

Hamilton had minor knee surgery in early September and only recently returned to the lineup. He’s witnessed much of the Rangers’ roller-coaster ride this season from the dugout instead of being a part of it on the field.

“I just know that it’s been fun watching these guys ever since I’ve been here,” Hamilton said. “Ten or 11 games before I got here, they started that win streak against the Yankees. It was fun to watch that, fun to be a part of it. I was able to sit back and watch because I wasn’t out there playing.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 9-9, 3.52 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 17-9, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his 33rd start of the season in Texas’ penultimate game of the 2015 season Saturday against the Angels. He ranks fifth in AL with a career-high 17 wins. With 200 2/3 innings, he has worked 200-plus innings for the third time in his career (also 2010-11), each coming the last five seasons. He needs 2/3 of an inning to set a career high in total innings (201 in 2010).

--LHP Martin Perez exited with the game tied 1-1 before the eighth inning, taking a no-decision. His seven-inning outing was the longest start by a Ranger since Sept. 19 vs. Seattle. It was the third time in last four starts to allow one-or-zero earned runs while pitching at least six innings.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning for the Rangers’ first hit and run. It was his 22nd homer of the year, matching his career high (also 2010 with Cleveland). He also doubled in the sixth. His 57 extra-base hits are tied for the third-most in any year in his career: 64 in 2009, 61 in 2012 and 57 in 2013.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson pitched in his fourth consecutive game Friday, taking the loss after allowing one run. He drops to 6-4 on the season. “They asked me how I felt today and I told them I felt really good, and I did,” he said. “I felt good out there. I felt like I had good stuff out there. Things just didn’t play out.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got two games left and we’re going to continue to play hard. These guys have done a tremendous job of responding to situations like this. I felt like we played well. We had some opportunities with some baserunners, but we were able to only manage the one run.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after a loss on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Keone Kela

LHP Andrew Faulkner

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Joey Gallo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Will Venable

OF Ryan Strausborger

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Leonys Martin