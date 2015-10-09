Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- If the American League Division Series goes five games, the Texas Rangers can take comfort from right-hander Yovani Gallardo.

He would pitch the fifth game in a rematch with Toronto Blue Jays left-hander David Price, who took the 5-3 loss in the opener on Thursday.

Gallardo has never lost to the Blue Jays. Even though he allowed two runs in five innings Thursday, it was good enough to make him 4-0 with a 1.78 earned-run average in four career starts against Toronto. Three of the starts were this year. The runs he allowed Thursday are the only ones he has allowed to the Blue Jays in 18 2/3 innings this season.

“He did a great job for us, and really what we were looking for from Yo,” manager Jeff Banister said after the game Thursday. “He did what he does. He kept it right there where we needed for it to be. He was really masterful at moving the fastball around, utilizing the secondary pitches and keeping the hitters off-balance.”

“The first couple of innings, I was falling behind guys,” Gallardo said. “The ball was up in the zone a little bit. But we stayed with the game plan and got some ground balls whenever I needed to and limited the damage. I think it’s very important against a team like this and give the guys a chance to come back and swing the bats the way they did.”

Catcher Robinson Chirinos made the difference with a two-run homer as the Rangers moved into the driver’s seat by winning the opener of a five-game series on the road.

“It means a lot to the team, I think,” Chirinos said. “To come to Toronto and win that first game. You have to give credit to Yo. He kept us close and gave the team a chance to win.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, first place in American League West

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 13-8, 3.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-0, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels will start the second game of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday at Rogers Centre. The 31-year-old pitched a complete game Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels to clinch the American League West. He was 7-1 with a 3.65 ERA in 12 starts for the Angels after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. He is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. In 13 starts in the postseason, Hamels is 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA.

--LHP Martin Perez was named as the Game 3 starter for the Rangers by manager Jeff Banister on Thursday. The third game will be played Sunday at Arlington, Tex. “We like the fact that he’s primarily a ground-ball guy,” Banister said. “Plus the opportunity to have another couple of veteran arms available to us here early on in the bullpen if we need them. ... It’s how Martin has thrown the ball for us here lately and our comfort. Look, we like all five of our starters. We can feel good about any of them posting up for us.”

--C Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning on Thursday in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of the American League Division Series. The homer came against LHP David Price, a former teammate with the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve known Dave since 2010 when I got traded to Tampa Bay,” Chirinos said. “I know the way he pitches and how he likes to attack the hitters. I was taking that first pitch and looked for a fastball middle in. I was able to square it up and hit it out of the park.”

--3B Adrian Beltre left the game in the third inning when he developed back spasms after sliding into second base during the 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of the American League Division Series. “We’ll know more tonight and also in the morning where he’s at,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Obviously we want Adrian in the game. He’s the heart and soul of this club.” Beltre singled in a run in the third. He was replaced at third base by INF Hanser Alberto. An MRI done Thursday night showed a strained lower back.

--RHP Sam Dyson picked up the save by pitching the ninth inning Thursday in the 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series opener. Manager Jeff Banister said RHP Shawn Tolleson is still the closer. He said it was about matchups and where the Blue Jays were in their lineup. “And so to get to Dyson in that area, we felt that was the best area for him,” Banister said. “Tolly’s still out guy out there in the bullpen. You will see Tolleson at the end of games. But in these type of games, and in a series like this, it’s about finding the best matchups for our bullpen.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball was up in the zone a little bit but we stayed with the game plan and got some ground balls whenever I needed to and limited the damage.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, who held the Blue Jays to two runs over five innings Thursday. He has won all four of his career starts against the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (lower back strain) left the Oct. 8 game in the third inning. He is day to day.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Will Venable

OF Drew Stubbs