Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Texas Rangers put themselves in a good position to advance to the American League Championship Series.

With outstanding work from their bullpen Friday to earn a 6-4 win in 14 innings, they put themselves one game away from a sweep of their American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Martin Perez will get the chance Sunday when he starts Game 3 at Globe Life Park.

The 24-year-old came along late in season after he started the season on the disabled list as he continue his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery performed on May 19, 2014, to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

He was 3-6 with a 4.46 ERA in 14 starts this season. On Oct. 2, he held the Los Angeles Angels to four hits and one run over seven innings but did not factor in the decision in the Rangers’ 2-1 loss.

”Early on it’s another one of those guys that’s injured, Tommy John, come back,“ Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. ”There’s no measure for what he’s going to be when they get back to this level, and then learn how to pitch at this level again. So it was one of those situations where he had to go figure out what he was good at again.

“So as he learned that, he gained more confidence in it and became more consistent. And again, I think he learned what his intentions were, and then as he was confident, he gained some conviction, which has allowed him to be able to execute pitches better.”

His first victory of the season came Aug. 2 against the San Francisco Giants and allowed two hits and one run in 8 1/3 innings. It was his fourth major league outing of the season.

“We like how he pitches. ... how he’s thrown the ball lately,” Banister said. “We like the fact that he’s primarily a ground ball guy. Plus the opportunity to have another couple of veteran arms available to us here early on in the bullpen if we need them.”

Now Perez has a chance to take himself and the Rangers to the next level.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, first place in American League West

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Rangers 2, Blue Jays 0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 3, Sunday -- Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.13 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-6, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez will make his first postseason appearance when he starts Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday at Globe Life Park. The 24-year-old will be working on eight day’s rest after a no-decision in the Rangers’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Oct. 2. He was 3-1 with a 4.04 ERA in six starts at home this season, winning three in a row. He is 9-9 with a 4.10 ERA in 28 career games -- 24 starts -- at Globe Life Park. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

--3B Adrian Beltre (lower back strain) did not play Friday in the 6-4 win in 14 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of the American League Division Series. He came out of the game Thursday after hitting an RBI single. The problem developed from a slide into second on a first-inning double play on Thursday and he persevered for two more innings despite back spasms. When asked if Beltre was available as a pinch-hitter Friday, manager Jeff Banister said: “You know what, he was moving around, had a bat in his hand and he was itching. I do know that. Look, I never put anything past Beltre, what he’s capable of doing.”

--INF Hanser Alberto, who is filling in for injured 3B Adrian Beltre, made a second-inning error that led to two runs Friday but atoned for it with the go-ahead single in the 14th inning. The Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 in 14 innings to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series. “It’s extremely special for him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Really, for a guy who has sat at the end of the bench for is, an extra player. He had been up one time before when Adrian had gone down, he played some shortstop for us, second base, some third base and had gone down to play and we felt like it was time to get him back up, to get him acclimated into the major league end of it.” Alberto, who came to the plate 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, stole a bat from CF Delino DeShields to get the winning hit. He said he had used it in batting practice.

--LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned) and did not factor in the decision. “That’s what he is, he goes out and competes,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We had the error there that led to a couple of runs but he continued to pitch and never gave in. That’s what a front-line pitcher does.”

--2B Rougned Odor has been a catalyst for the Rangers as they opened up a 2-0 lead in the American Division Series after a 6-4, 14-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. After scoring three runs Thursday in the 5-3 win, he scored two more runs, including the go-head run in the 14th, as he went 1-for-5 with a walk. “There are times where players just will themselves to score,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Guys like that play hard and will themselves to do special things.”

--LHP Jake Diekman pitched the ninth and 10th innings Friday in the 6-4 win in 14 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays as the Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series. He retired six consecutive batters for the second day in a row. Of his 12 outs, eight were right-handed hitters. He is not just a left-handed specialist. Diekman has held right-handed hitters to a .082 average over 49 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As far as our bullpen is concerned, what a phenomenal job they did today and the zeros they put up.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a win Friday vs. Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (lower back strain) left the Oct. 8 game and did not play Oct. 9. He is day-to-day.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Derek Holland

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Will Venable

OF Drew Stubbs