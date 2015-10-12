Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers’ bullpen is off to a strong start to the postseason, with Jake Diekman leading the charge.

The left-hander pitched two innings in each of the first two games of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, not allowing a hit and striking out three batters. Diekman threw just 44 pitches in his four frames, 32 of them strikes.

It marked the first time this season Diekman pitched two innings in back-to-back games, but he showed no ill effects. He hit 100 mph three times in Game 2.

“Every day seriously could be your last game,” said Diekman, who did not pitch Sunday in Game 3, when Toronto beat Texas 5-1, cutting the Rangers’ series lead to two games to one. “From that perspective and feeding off the crowd, it gives you enough energy to go, so it doesn’t really matter (how much you pitch). You just feed off the crowd, especially at an opposing ballpark. They get loud when their hitters are up, so if you can use that and stay on an even keel on the mound, I feel like it’s good.”

Diekman hasn’t tried to do anything different in the postseason than he did to end the season. He one of two just Texas relievers to pitch at least two perfect innings in a playoff game, joining Tim Crabtree (1998 American League Division Series).

“I feel like I‘m just attacking the zone,” said Diekman, who ended the regular season with 7 1/3 shutout innings over nine appearances. “I‘m making quality pitches and staying out of the heart of the plate, which is good.”

After three Texas relievers combined to pitch four innings of one-run ball Sunday, the Rangers bullpen has a 2.08 ERA in the series (three runs in 13 innings).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-74, first place in American League West

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Rangers 2, Blue Jays 1

NEXT: ALDS, Game 4, Monday -- Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 11-11, 3.91 ERA regular season; postseason debut) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 4-3, 4.91 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre missed a second consecutive game Sunday after straining his lower back while sliding into second base in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Manager Jeff Banister said Beltre was improving, but he still opted to go with rookie Hanser Alberto over the veteran. Beltre spent Sunday afternoon getting treatment for the back at Globe Life Park and did not taking batting practice with his teammates. The team’s back specialist, Dr. Drew Dossett, examined Beltre’s MRI and confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strain.

--OF Leonys Martin likely won’t be added to the playoff roster for the Rangers if they advance past the AL Division Series. Martin, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in late September, missed a large part of the season after undergoing surgery to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand. He declined to go to Arizona when the team wanted him to go to stay ready for a later round in the postseason. Martin is not with the team in Arlington.

--LF Josh Hamilton snapped an 0-for-31 postseason streak with his one-out single to right in the fifth inning. Hamilton hadn’t had a postseason hit since a first-inning double in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series. He ended up collecting two of Texas’ five hits Sunday. Despite the slump, the Rangers have kept him in the lineup. Hamilton has started all 37 postseason games the Rangers have played with him on the roster.

--DH Prince Fielder’s postseason struggles continued. Fielder went 0-for-4 Sunday and is now 1-for-11 in the AL Division Series with a single. Fielder is a career .185 hitter in the postseason. Texas manager Jeff Banister hasn’t lost any confidence in the veteran. “I‘m not going to start on Prince,” Banister said. “The man barreled a baseball tonight. This is a guy who’s been right in the heart of everything we’ve done all year long.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Toronto RHP Marco Estrada) has been tough the whole year. He did it again. The angle, over the top, and he always likes to throw high fastballs, and he has an extremely good changeup and curveball. So it was his day. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.” -- Texas SS Elvis Andrus, after Estrada led the Blue Jays to a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (lower back strain) left the Oct. 8 game and did not play Oct. 9-10. He is day-to-day.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hickory on Aug. 25, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on Sept. 5 before he experienced a setback.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 4.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26, but he was shut down after sustaining a lower-leg injury July 28.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand.

--LHP Alex Claudio (groin strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He resumed throwing Aug. 17 for the first time since the operation, making about 25 throws at 40 feet. He began throwing 25 times from 60 feet on Aug. 24. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Derek Holland

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

RHP Colby Lewis

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/INF Mike Napoli

OF Will Venable

OF Drew Stubbs