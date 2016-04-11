Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A 28-year-old journeyman with only 110 games of major-league experience will become the Texas Rangers’ starting catcher for the foreseeable future.

Bryan Holaday has been thrust into that role when Robinson Chirinos went on the 60-day disabled list Sunday with a broken right forearm. Chirinos sustained the injury in the fifth inning Saturday night, when a fastball from Los Angeles Angels righty Garrett Richards hit him after he swung at it and missed.

Holaday is the only healthy catcher on Texas’ 40-man roster. Chris Gimenez has been on the disabled list all season because of an infection in his lower left leg.

The Rangers acquired Holaday on March 29 from the Detroit Tigers for Bobby Wilson, another journeyman catcher. Holaday batted .438 (14-for-32) with four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .969 slugging percentage in 16 spring-training games for the Tigers before being traded, and played only once for the Rangers before the season began.

Since the trade, Holaday made a point to familiarize himself quickly with the Rangers’ pitchers.

“You’ve got to be ready at all times,” he said. “That’s why I made it a priority of catching everyone in their (bullpen sessions), plus sitting with them, talking with them and seeing how they like to pitch.”

Holaday made his first start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners and threw out two base stealers. After replacing Chirinos on Saturday night, Holaday hit a run-scoring double and came home on Rougned Odor’s single before finishing 1-for-2. But Sunday, the accidental starter struck out twice in going 0-for-3.

Holaday, a Fort Worth native, played in the 2010 College World Series for Texas Christian and received the Johnny Bench Award as the best catcher in collegiate baseball that year as a senior. He began his major-league career with the Tigers in 2012 but has played no more than 62 games in any one season, which he did in 2014.

Chirinos joins four other key players on the disabled list: Gimenez, right-hander Yu Darvish and outfielders Shin-Soo Choo and Josh Hamilton.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Robinson Chirinos went on the 60-day disabled list after breaking his right forearm in the fifth inning Saturday night. Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards hit Chirinos on the arm with a fastball at which Chirinos swung and missed. Chirinos missed most of August and September last year because of a strained left shoulder but returned for the final three weeks of the season and the playoffs.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo went on the disabled list with a Grade 2 strain of his right calf. Choo was scratched from Saturday night’s game with the condition. Before being scratched, Choo played every game despite batting .188 (3-for-16).

--OF Nomar Mazara collected three hits and a home run in his major-league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Starting in right field, Mazara went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 20-year-old Dominican singled up the middle in his first plate appearance in the first inning. Then in the fifth, Mazara pounded a 79 mph fastball from Angels RHP Jered Weaver onto the batters’ eye in center field.

--C Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Nicholas was batting .125 (1-for-8) with a double in two minor-league games this season. The 27-year-old catcher has never appeared in the major leagues.

--DH Prince Fielder has collected hits in five of seven games and has reached base in six of seven this year. Fielder went 1-for-3, walked once and struck out once in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Fielder extended his hitting streak to three games but is batting just .208 (5-for-24) after the season’s first week.

--LHP Martin Perez generated 17 ground-ball outs in 6 1/3 innings Sunday. Six of those outs came from three double plays. But Perez allowed three runs, seven hits, five walks and one hit batter as the Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 3-1.

--OF Justin Ruggiano was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock. Ruggiano had been designated for assignment April 8 to make room on the roster for RHP A.J. Griffin, who was activated to start Friday’s game against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s very poised. He stepped up in the first inning and didn’t get caught up with the lack of velocity or the pitch selection. He was patient.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, of Rangers RF Nomar Mazara, who got three hits in his first three major-league at-bats Sunday and hit his first home run after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day.

=