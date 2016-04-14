Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Texas Rangers are scheduled to open the season with 14 consecutive games without a day off, so manager Jeff Banister showed no signs of panic when the team closed a seven-game road trip with a 10-inning, 4-2 loss to the struggling Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

”I like the way we played -- 4-3 (on the trip),“ Banister said after the loss dropped the Rangers to 5-5. ”Winning a series against division foes (2-1 against the Mariners), I like the way we went about it.

“I like our approaches at the plate, and offense got going a little bit. We will take the 4-3 and go back to work at our ballpark.”

The Rangers won two of three against the Los Angeles Angels last weekend in Anaheim before taking the series in Seattle.

Talented young right-hander Taijuan Walker helped limit the Rangers to six hits Wednesday, but Texas racked up 15 runs the previous two days in Seattle. The Rangers are batting .232 and scoring 4.2 runs per game.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost one

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels gets the nod when the Rangers face the Orioles. Hamels is 9-1 in 14 regular-season starts with Texas since being traded by Philadelphia last July. He’s won a career-high nine straight decisions in the regular season.

--LHP Alex Claudio was called up from Triple-A Round Rock, and RHP Phil Klein was sent down. Claudio pitched 1 2/3 innings against Seattle on Wednesday, striking out two and allowing three hits.

--RHP Phil Klein was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock when the club called up LHP Alex Claudio. The Rangers want Klein to stay stretched out in case he is needed as a long reliever or emergency starter. In two appearances this season, Klein struck out three in three innings.

--RHP Luke Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Jackson had been sent to Round Rock to begin a rehabilitation assignment on April 9 for a stress fracture in his lower back. In two appearances with Round Rock this season, Jackson allowed one run (on a homer) in two innings.

--RF Nomar Mazara, the youngest player in the majors, was called up last weekend to replace injured veteran Shin-Soo Choo. Mazara (who turns 21 April 26) went 6-for-9 in his first two major league games. He’s gone hitless in seven at-bats in his other two games, but he made two outstanding catches Tuesday. “He’s a talented player, no doubt,” Servais said. “He’s very comfortable.” Mazara was just 16 years old when he signed with the Rangers for a $4.95 million bonus in 2011. The bonus is believed to be the largest ever given to an amateur player from the Dominican Republic.

--CF Delino DeShields’ first homer of the year tied Wednesday’s game at 2-2 in the eighth inning. That’s nothing new. All three of DeShields’ major league home runs have tied games.

--RHP A.J. Griffin overcame four walks to limit Seattle to three hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings Wednesday. Griffin missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, and shoulder problems limited him to four games in the minors last year. Griffin went 22-11 in his two previous major league seasons with Oakland in 2012-13, but the Athletics released him in November. His fastball only reached the mid-80s in Seattle, but he frustrated the Mariners by mixing in mid-60s curveballs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was terrible. Put it right where he could hit it.” -- Texas reliever Jake Dietman, after giving up a two-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning to Mariners PH Dae-Ho Lee.