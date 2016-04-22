Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have had one of the most dependable rotations in the American League to start the season, with the starters working at least five innings in all 16 games.

That rotation took another step toward getting a big boost Thursday as right-hander Yu Darvish threw his third live batting practice session. If Darvish, who missed the entire 2015 season after having Tommy John surgery, doesn’t have any issues Friday, the Rangers will pencil him in for his first rehab start for Double-A Frisco.

Darvish wants to be at full strength when he returns to the Rangers, which could be in late May.

“I don’t think I‘m rushing myself because when I get back on the mound in a game I want to be perfect,” Darvish said. “I want to be ready there. So until I get to that point, I don’t want to push myself.”

Darvish said he felt good after his throwing session Thursday that included facing off against Josh Hamilton, who is rehabbing from left knee surgery.

He feels confident where he’s at in his rehab program, too.

“I feel like they made a pretty good program for me on rehab, and every time I make the next step I have no problem with pain or anything like that,” said Darvish, who pitched just one spring training inning last year. “I have no fear going to the next step.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 0-1, 3.44 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-1, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Keone Kela went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 20, due to a bone spur in his right elbow. Kela will have surgery to remove the bone spur Friday and is expected to miss three months. Kela has been dealing with the elbow ailment since last September. He was 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA in seven appearances for Texas this year. He has allowed three homers in 6 1/3 innings after allowing four in 60 1/3 innings last year.

--RHP Phil Klein was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take RHP Keone Kela’s roster spot. Klein made the Opening Day roster for the Rangers and retired all nine batters he faced before getting sent to Triple-A on April 12. He didn’t appear in any games for Round Rock.

--OF Lewis Brinson, one of the top prospects in baseball, will be sidelined at least a week with mild instability in his left shoulder. Brinson was batting .267 with a home run and eight RBIs in 12 games for Double-A Frisco.

--OF Ian Desmond continued his recent hot hitting. Desmond hit a three-run homer in the first inning and doubled and scored in the third Thursday. The homer was his first with the Rangers, and he scored a run in a fifth consecutive game. All three of his extra-base hits this season came in the three games against Houston. Desmond started the series hitting .109 and is now batting .158.

--RHP A.J. Griffin is now 4-0 in five career starts against Houston. Griffin struck out six and allowed just two earned runs in his six innings Thursday. At one point, he retired eight consecutive Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just felt like I was staying behind the ball better today, meaning staying behind the rubber better,” Griffin said. “I was able to repeat my pitches, staying back and letting my arm get out in front, and that helped with the velocity as well.”