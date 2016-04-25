Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Texas left-hander Cole Hamels was scratched from his scheduled Monday start against the New York Yankees due to a strained left groin, but he and the Rangers expressed little concern about his situation.

Hamels is expected to miss just the one start.

“I have a long stride, so it kind of happens,” he said. “Just kind of want to monitor it because it is early. With having it before, I kind of have an understanding of how long it takes. I don’t want something to linger throughout the rest of the season so I can be at my best and feel confident that I can make plays in and around the diamond.”

Hamels said he felt the injury late in his last start, when he allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. He said he has dealt with the issue before and is trying to be precautionary.

“(We) would much rather give him the extra time now so we don’t create a bigger situation for us further down the road,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

Left-hander Cesar Ramos will start in Hamels’ place Monday against the New York Yankees. He was 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA at Triple-A Round Rock this season.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 0-2, 6.11 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cesar Ramos, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels was scratched from Monday’s start against the Yankees due to a strained left groin. Hamels expressed little concern about the injury and is expected to miss just the one start.

--LHP Cesar Ramos, who is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA at Triple-A Round Rock this season, is expected to be called up to start Monday against the Yankees. He is 7-12 with a 3.70 ERA in seven major league seasons.

--RF Nomar Mazara hit his second home run Sunday against the White Sox. He was 3-for-15 entering the game. The rookie also homered in his debut April 10 against the Angels. Mazara, the youngest player in the majors, turns 21 on Tuesday.

--LHP Derek Holland allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings against the White Sox on Sunday. He fell to 0-3 with a 6.86 ERA in six career games against Chicago. That is his highest ERA against an American League team.

--CF Ian Desmond had a season-high three hits -- all singles -- Sunday against the White Sox. He has three multi-hit games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some good at-bats. Any time we got some things going, he made some pitches.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on White Sox RHP Mat Latos, who pitched Chicago to a 4-1 win Sunday.