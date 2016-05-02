Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers return to Toronto on Monday for four games at Rogers Centre, scene of one of the biggest meltdowns in franchise history in last year’s American League Division Series.

Whether they want to or not, the Rangers will have to revisit that 54-minute horror show of a seventh inning in Game 5, a 6-3 loss. The Rangers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning on a controversial play that prompted Blue Jays fans to throw beer cans from the upper deck, hitting a baby in the lower seats.

The bottom half of the inning saw the Blue Jays score four runs, including Jose Bautista’s epic bat toss following a three-run homer off Rangers reliever Sam Dyson. No doubt, many eyes will be focused on whether the Rangers attempt some sort of payback against Bautista.

Many eyes will also be on Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, who committed two errors during the chaos of the seventh inning.

Andrus has rebounded from that low point to get off to arguably the best start of his career. He finished April tied for seventh in the American League with a .329 average and no errors in his last 21 games.

But Andrus and the rest of the Rangers have not been to Toronto since that crushing loss. How they deal with the ghosts of the past could determine their course for the future.

“This is the 2016 Texas Rangers, the 2016 Toronto Blue Jays,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “I think it’s a fair question, but I don’t think it’s good to get caught up in what we did last year. I think it’s good for stories, but we’re writing this year’s story.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP A.J. Griffin, 3-0, 2.52 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-3, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton suffered another setback in his bid to return from a knee injury. Hamilton’s rehab assignment was scrubbed when he felt discomfort after one, four-inning appearance at Double-A Frisco on Saturday night. GM Jon Daniels said he’s not confident Hamilton’s left knee will ever be 100 percent, but the hope is to get him to where he can play with it.

--RHP Yu Darvish had an encouraging outing in his first rehab appearance at Double-A Frisco on Sunday. Darvish threw 32 pitches (18 strikes, 14 balls) and had two strikeouts and a walk. He hit 97 mph on the radar gun, twice, and appears on schedule in his return from Tommy John surgery.

--LHP Cole Hamels wasn’t sharp Sunday after missing a scheduled start last Monday with a sore groin. Hamels lasted five innings and recorded four strikeouts, but the four walks, including three in one inning, were troublesome.

--OF Ian Desmond is heating up after struggling at the plate to start the season. Desmond, who doubled and singled Sunday, has multiple hits in six of his last 12 games and is hitting .390 in that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to establish strikes. You just can’t walk that many guys. I’ve really got to challenge them. Even though they are a really good team, I’ve just got to make them earn their bases.” -- LHP Cole Hamels, who gave up four walks, including three in one inning in Sunday’s loss to the Angels.

=